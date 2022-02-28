Owners confirm beloved Brickmakers lease will not be renewed

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding Brickfest 2020 at the Norfolk Showground as part of the Summertime Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The team that has run a city pub for more than 20 years has confirmed they will not be renewing their lease.

The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road has been run by Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South since 2003 but the team have said they are handing over the reins.

In a statement posted online, the trio said they hope that whoever takes the venue on expands the live music scene in Norwich.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The team did confirm they still plan on delivery the programme of events throughout the rest of 2022.

Landladies of The Brickmakers in Norwich, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South, who can now finally reopen the venue Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The statement the pub released says:

“Hey everyone,

"So, we have some news. This is probably going to be the hardest post we have ever had to write but we wanted you all to hear it from us.

"With our lease coming up for renewal next year, after a lot of deep conversations and tears we have made the decision to not renew, it is time for us to hand the reins over to someone else for the next chapter of The Brickmakers.

"We have had the most amazing twenty years here at The Brickies and we are so blessed to be able to call all our customers, bands and staff our extended family.

"We have made so many friends and had so much laughter along the way and we cannot thank you enough for all your never-ending love and support.

"We have had some very positive talks with Stonegate about the future of The Brickies and we really hope that someone will come in that will continue rocking the place for the next twenty years.

"We hope they will continue to expand the sensational Norwich live music scene and create as many happy memories as we have.

"We can’t wait to spend the rest of this year with you, we will be leaving in January 2023 so we hope to see you all between now and then for the most amazing final year.

"Lots of love, Pam, Em and Charley xx”