New tenants of The Brickmakers revealed with live music still at the heart

The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with couple Claire and Dale Brooks (right) who are taking it on from January. - Credit: The Brickmakers

With the trio behind city pub The Brickmakers set to leave after 20 years, new tenants have been revealed who will continue the live music legacy.

Landladies Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose announced their plans to leave the Sprowston Road venue in February 2022.

They told punters in a post on social media that they had decided not to renew their lease with owners Stonegate Pub Partners in January 2023 after "a lot of deep conversations and tears".

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It followed a bumpy ride during the pandemic which saw a campaign launched to raise funds to save the venue.

Over two decades the pub has built up a huge reputation for showcasing local and upcoming musicians, which has included Ed Sheeran and You Me at Six.

But their legacy will continue with the new owners moving from another Norwich live music pub - The Walnut Tree Shades off Gentleman's Walk.

Claire Brooks, who runs The Walnut Tree Shades with husband Dale. - Credit: Archant

Husband-and-wife duo Dale and Claire Brooks will be leaving the city centre venue, which they have run for 12 years, to take on The Brickmakers from the start of 2023.

Ms Rose, from The Brickmakers, said: "We are so excited to be able to pass the venue over to such experienced and passionate people and wish them every success in the future."

The Brickmakers has built up a big reputation for live music. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms South added: "I have no doubt Claire and Dale are the right people to continue what we started.

"It is going to be hard to leave, but it makes it easier knowing all of our hard work will be continued - we plan to be joining the crowd rather than pulling pints."

The Brooks will continue to host great live music on both stages and will host new performers too.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Speaking about leaving the Walnut Tree Shades, Mrs Brooks said: “It will be 12 years on September 24 and we have gone from having bands twice a week to live music up to five times a week.

"The time has gone so quickly and I am going to miss running the Walnut very much.”

Stonegate, which runs both pubs, said that more information on The Walnut Tree Shades will be announced soon.