Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New tenants of The Brickmakers revealed with live music still at the heart

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:34 AM September 1, 2022
The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with new tenants Claire and Dale Brooks (right).

The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with couple Claire and Dale Brooks (right) who are taking it on from January. - Credit: The Brickmakers

With the trio behind city pub The Brickmakers set to leave after 20 years, new tenants have been revealed who will continue the live music legacy. 

Landladies Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose announced their plans to leave the Sprowston Road venue in February 2022. 

They told punters in a post on social media that they had decided not to renew their lease with owners Stonegate Pub Partners in January 2023 after "a lot of deep conversations and tears". 

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding B

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It followed a bumpy ride during the pandemic which saw a campaign launched to raise funds to save the venue. 

Over two decades the pub has built up a huge reputation for showcasing local and upcoming musicians, which has included Ed Sheeran and You Me at Six.

But their legacy will continue with the new owners moving from another Norwich live music pub - The Walnut Tree Shades off Gentleman's Walk.

Claire Brooks, who runs the Walnut Tree Shades with husband Dale, has launched a Crowdfunder campaig

Claire Brooks, who runs The Walnut Tree Shades with husband Dale. - Credit: Archant

Husband-and-wife duo Dale and Claire Brooks will be leaving the city centre venue, which they have run for 12 years, to take on The Brickmakers from the start of 2023. 

Ms Rose, from The Brickmakers, said: "We are so excited to be able to pass the venue over to such experienced and passionate people and wish them every success in the future." 

Brickfest at the Norfolk Showground, a socially distanced festival of music.Byline: Sonya Duncan(C)

The Brickmakers has built up a big reputation for live music. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms South added: "I have no doubt Claire and Dale are the right people to continue what we started.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward
  2. 2 Couple to retire from shop and post office after more than three decades
  3. 3 Road blocked after crash involving moped and car near Norwich
  1. 4 Man responsible for city drug dealing jailed for five years
  2. 5 Neighbours fed up with 'overflowing' dog mess causing a stink in suburb
  3. 6 Armed drug dealer who attempted to run from police gets jail sentence
  4. 7 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
  5. 8 Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022
  6. 9 Part of busy road near city set for overnight closure
  7. 10 Four-bedroom home boasting 'gardener's paradise' and bar on sale for £550k

"It is going to be hard to leave, but it makes it easier knowing all of our hard work will be continued - we plan to be joining the crowd rather than pulling pints." 

The Brooks will continue to host great live music on both stages and will host new performers too. 

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Speaking about leaving the Walnut Tree Shades, Mrs Brooks said: “It will be 12 years on September 24 and we have gone from having bands twice a week to live music up to five times a week. 

"The time has gone so quickly and I am going to miss running the Walnut very much.”

Stonegate, which runs both pubs, said that more information on The Walnut Tree Shades will be announced soon. 

Music
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A man from Norwich died while swimming in the Vorderer Schwendisee in Switzerland

Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A robbery took place on January 12 outside Vue in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Days Out Guide

For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Anglian Water carrying out repairs by The Bull roundabout. Pictured inset is staff from the the Cosy Catz Cattery nearby 

Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Seventeen suspected victims of religious persecution, found at the bottom of a Norwich well are buri

DNA evidence reveals secrets of bodies found in shopping centre digs

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon