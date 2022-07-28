9 soap stars you may spot in Norwich this year

Amanda Henderson (Casualty), Rula Lenska (Coronation Street) and Dayle Hudson (EastEnders) are coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

From EastEnders to Coronation Street, many well known soap stars are heading to the city later this year.

Here are the shows coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022 where you can see them take to the stage, ranging from musicals to panto.

With often week-long runs in Norwich, celebrities are frequently spotted eating out in city restaurants and cafés.

Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna in Waitress. - Credit: Johan Persson

Waitress, August 15-20

West End and Broadway smash-hit Waitress is heading to Norwich on its UK tour, which tells the story of expert pie-maker Jenna who dreams of some happiness in her life.

The title role will be played by Chelsea Halfpenny who played Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale and Alicia Munroe in Casualty.

The show features a score by Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, October 25-29

This show is based on The Sunday Times bestseller, which also inspired a blockbuster film with an all-star cast.

The UK tour also features famous faces including soap stars Paul Nicholas, who played Gavin Sullivan in EastEnders, and Rula Lenska, Coronation Street's Claudia Colby.

It follows a group of eclectic retirees as they embark on a new life in India.

The Mirror Crack'd is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

The Mirror Crack'd, November 8-12

In this adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel there is a vicious murder and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, tragedy and danger.

It stars Susie Blake as the title character (Coronation Street) alongside Sophie Ward (Holby City) and Joe McFadden (also Holby City).

Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Laura Francis

Jack and the Beanstalk, December 10-January 7

Soap fans are in for a treat at this year's Norwich Theatre Royal panto.

Social media star Joe Tracini, who played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, is back at the venue for Christmas by popular demand and will play Jack.

Amanda Henderson (Casualty) is also returning and has been cast as Pat the Cow and newly-announced is Dayle Hudson, who has just left his role of Peter Beale in EastEnders, as Nightshade.

Tickets to all the shows can be purchased on the Norwich Theatre website, at the box office or call 01603 630000.