5 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norwich

Alan Carr outside Erpingham House in Norwich ahead of his show at the Theatre Royal with his support act Louise Young. - Credit: Supplied

From Hollywood star John Travolta to comedian Jason Manford, a whole host of celebrities have been spotted in Norwich in recent years.

These are some of the best places in the city to spot famous faces.

Food critic Grace Dent (left) with the co-owner of Coral Bay, Sarah Robinson (right). - Credit: Sarah Robinson

1. Norwich Market

Norwich's award-winning market is a popular spot for film crews looking for an interesting location for food shows.

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and renowned food critic Grace Dent recently visited stalls including Cocina Mia and Coral Bay while filming Channel 4's Best of Britain By the Sea. The Norfolk episode airs on May 30.

Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill. Photo: James Randle - Credit: Archant

2. Elm Hill

Elm Hill with its quaint colourful buildings and cobbled streets is another popular filming spot.

Most recently it was used for 2020 Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle, with film star Forest Whitaker spotted filming there along with many local extras.

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt - Credit: Archant

3. Café 33

Café 33 in Exchange Street is one of the city's top breakfast and brunch spots, so it is no surprise it has been visited by celebrities such as Nick Hewer and Fearne Cotton.

It is also popular with famous people starring in shows at Norwich Theatre Royal, with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visiting in 2020.

John Travolta took photos with fans and part of the Erpingham House team outside the restaurant - Credit: Anna Burnard/Erpingham House

4. Erpingham House

This vegan restaurant in Tombland has welcomed some big names for a meal, including John Travolta in April this year while he was shooting for a short film, The Shepherd, in Norfolk.

Alan Carr also visited in October 2021 ahead of his show at Norwich Theatre Royal with fellow comic and support act Louise Young.

Michael McIntyre at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

5. Carrow Road

The stands at Carrow Road are a great place to spot celebrities who are either Norwich City fans or supporters of the opposing team.

Famous visitors in recent years include Prince William and his family, Michael McIntyre, Ed Sheeran and EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco.