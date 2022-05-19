Video
5 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norwich
- Credit: Supplied
From Hollywood star John Travolta to comedian Jason Manford, a whole host of celebrities have been spotted in Norwich in recent years.
These are some of the best places in the city to spot famous faces.
1. Norwich Market
Norwich's award-winning market is a popular spot for film crews looking for an interesting location for food shows.
Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and renowned food critic Grace Dent recently visited stalls including Cocina Mia and Coral Bay while filming Channel 4's Best of Britain By the Sea. The Norfolk episode airs on May 30.
2. Elm Hill
Elm Hill with its quaint colourful buildings and cobbled streets is another popular filming spot.
Most recently it was used for 2020 Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle, with film star Forest Whitaker spotted filming there along with many local extras.
3. Café 33
Café 33 in Exchange Street is one of the city's top breakfast and brunch spots, so it is no surprise it has been visited by celebrities such as Nick Hewer and Fearne Cotton.
It is also popular with famous people starring in shows at Norwich Theatre Royal, with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visiting in 2020.
4. Erpingham House
This vegan restaurant in Tombland has welcomed some big names for a meal, including John Travolta in April this year while he was shooting for a short film, The Shepherd, in Norfolk.
Alan Carr also visited in October 2021 ahead of his show at Norwich Theatre Royal with fellow comic and support act Louise Young.
5. Carrow Road
The stands at Carrow Road are a great place to spot celebrities who are either Norwich City fans or supporters of the opposing team.
Famous visitors in recent years include Prince William and his family, Michael McIntyre, Ed Sheeran and EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco.