Rufus Hound and EastEnders star announced for Norwich Theatre Royal panto

EastEnders actor Dayle Hudson has been announced for the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

This year's pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal is shaping up to be a real festive treat as more big names are announced.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the venue from December 10 2022 until January 7 2023 and tells the story of Jack who swaps his family's cow for a bag of magic beans.

Rufus Hound has just been announced and will take on the role of King Nigel.

He is best known as a stand-up comedian and for his stretch on Celebrity Juice.

Rufus Hound will play King Nigel in Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

He also featured in Doctor Who as Sam Swift and took part in ITV's reality series Dancing on Ice.

Award-winning actor, writer and comedian Sally Hodgkiss, who is a frequent performer at the Edinburgh Festival, will play Jill.

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredible cast of Jack and the Beanstalk this year.

"Norwich Theatre Royal is renowned throughout the UK for its panto and really there is no better way to celebrate the festive season than a night of laughter, song and booing at baddies."

Sally Hodgkiss will play Jill in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Also newly-announced is Dayle Hudson, who has just left his role as Peter Beale in EastEnders, and he will play Nightshade.

Wendy Ellis, creative programme director at Norwich Theatre, said: "We are delighted that our King Nigel will be played by Rufus Hound, who will undoubtedly bring his comic timing and sharp wit to the role.

"Sally, who is a talented improv comic, will make sure the audience will be laughing throughout the show.

"Every panto needs a baddie and we are thrilled to welcome Dayle Hudson as Nightshade.



Dayle Hudson will play Nightshade in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre



"Rufus, Sally and Dayle will be in good company, joining [already announced] Casualty star Amanda Henderson as Pat the Cow and Britain's Got Talent's Linda John-Pierre as Fairy Fullobeans.

"Joe Tracini will be playing the title role of Jack, plus Norwich's favourite panto dame Richard Gauntlett will be back for his 22nd appearance."

Applications for young performers will be open from July 15 until August 19 on the Norwich Theatre website for the roles of Bill and Belle for children aged 9 to 13.