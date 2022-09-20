City taxi driver shares 'unforgivable' tale with Dermot O'Leary for TV show

Shane Hill will appear on Dave TV alongside Dermot O'Leary and Rhod Gilbert - Credit: Danielle Booden

A city taxi driver's "unforgivable" confession will be broadcast to the nation this evening.

Shane Hill, who runs Shane Love Taxis, was grilled by Dermot O'Leary and Rhod Gilbert for the Dave show, Unforgivable, which airs tonight (September 20) at 10pm.

The comedy series, hosted by former Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc, asks members of the public to share their inexcusable secrets in front of a panel of TV personalities.

Shane Hill alongside partner Nina Fountain outside the Riverside Studios in London - Credit: Shane Hill

The 50-year-old from Heartsease said it was a "brilliant experience".

"I applied a few months ago to be on the show and the producers really liked my confession so invited me on," he said.

"It was great to meet Dermot and Rhod, they were really friendly. It was a bit nerve-wracking waiting to go on but once on stage, I felt comfortable.

"I don't want to let the cat out the bag but the confession is something that happened while I was working as a taxi driver a few years ago and the panel had to guess what happened next."

Shane Hill also makes music under the name Shane Love - Credit: Danielle Booden

This won't be the only time Mr Hill is appearing on TV screens this month as he also featured as an extra in the upcoming Sky Atlantic drama This England, which was filmed in Aylsham in 2021 and airs on September 28.

Mr Hill is not averse to the limelight and as well as working as an extra, he also makes music under the stage name Shane Love.

The driver became passionate about writing music during lockdown and released his latest track World Vision, a high-energy anthem about climate change, this summer.