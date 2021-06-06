From wheels in motion to World in Motion - Taxi driver's England anthem
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A Norwich taxi driver has gone from wheels in motion to World in Motion - by penning an anthem for England's Euro 2020 campaign.
Shane Hill, 49, turned lockdown boredom into musical exploration last year when he used his newfound spare time to test his songwriting ability.
After finding himself on furlough from his job at Wymondham-based taxi firm First Class, he kitted his garage on Firwood Close out with keyboards and synthesisers and set about writing songs.
And with the Euros looming, he has decided to follow in the footsteps of the likes of New Order, Baddiel and Skinner and Fat Les and write an anthem in hopes of roaring the Three Lions on to glory.
He said: "It probably took around a month or so to write and it was just a bit of fun. It's quite cheesy, but that's what football songs are all about.
"It's quite a simple song, but it's quite dancey and upbeat and my mate Gary [Francis] has done a rap on it, so he's my John Barnes."
The father-of-three is a bit football fanatic and a Norwich City season ticket holder, who is looking forward to returning to the Upper Barclay when supporters are allowed to return to Carrow Road.
He added: "It took me a few months to get used to playing but I've always been into my music. I can't read music, but I have always been a fairly musical person."
It is not the first time Mr Hill and Mr Francis have composed tracks for the Three Lions ahead of big tournaments, having also done so for Euro 2012 and previous World Cups.
And Mr Hill is optimistic about England's chances at the tournament, with Gareth Southgate's team beginning their campaign on Sunday, June 13, against Croatia - the very team that beat them in the World Cup semi-final in 2018.
He said: "I think we've actually got a really good chance - we've got a lot of good, young players all across the field.
"I'll certainly be accepting some of the credit if we do win it - and I'll definitely have to write another song."