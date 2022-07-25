Taxi driver pens heatwave song from front seat of his car
A city cabby sitting in sweltering heat has penned a high-energy anthem about climate change.
Shane Hill - who goes by stage name Shane Love - is hoping the bop will get people to rethink the way they treat the planet.
Shane, who runs Shane Love Taxis, produced his first song out of his garage about the England football team during the Euros.
The driver became passionate about writing music during lockdown but never expected his work would be so well received.
The 50-year-old from Firwood Close in Norwich said: “My songs are always about things that are going on around the world.
“It's often sport because I am a huge fan of football but I also use my platform to talk about things that are going on globally.”
Shane was inspired most recently by the heatwave that swept the city last week.
He said: “I am really passionate about the climate so I wanted to spread awareness and I just thought: 'What better way than to do it through a song?'”
He penned 'World Vision' from the front seat of his cab before recording it in his garage.
He added: “I was really sweaty and didn’t have any air con.
"That when I started just thinking of the lyrics.”
He then began to hum the tune in his head so that he was able to put it all together in his garage as soon as he got home.
One he had the lyrics and the idea of the song Shane enlisted the help of friend Gary Francis and NRSIX STUDIOS so that he could put everything together.
The feedback for Shane since releasing his song on his social media pages has been "great", he said.
He said: “People say it’s a really catchy tune.
“But the main reason I wrote the song is because I wanted to highlight the problems with the climate around the world, I hope that my song makes people think about it and keeps the climate crisis at the forefront of their mind.”
Shane is doing his bit for the planet by reducing his plastic waste and he’s invested in an electric vehicle.
He said: “If everyone did that we would be in a better place.”
Lyrics: World vision
Shane said: “When you’re a taxi driver you spend a lot of time on your own, so you spend most of your days thinking.
“My newest song is called World Vision and I came up with the whole song while I was sitting in my car during the heatwave. It was so hot and I just knew I had to do something about it.”
World vision
Less carbon emission
Does anyone listen
Palm oil is it necessary
Landfill more for us to burn
World vision, world vision
Climate change
Global warming
Do the governments
Hear the warning
Trees fall at a shocking rate
Just so we can all feel great
World vision, world vision
World vision, world vision