5 former Norwich nightclubs where people went for their first big night out

Not everyone remembers their first time nightclubbing but it is a right of passage for young people across the county.

We asked our readers to name the first place they hit the dancefloor in Norwich and here are five of the most popular.

1. Samson and Hercules

Dancers jive at the Samson and Hercules in the early days of clubbing during the 1960s. - Credit: Archant

The Samson and Hercules was the most popular choice among readers with many recalling their first night at the venue from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

Best known for its two statues of Samson and Hercules on the door, the venue hosted a wide range of things from ballroom dancing to more modern club nights.

Do you remember the outcry when the two statues were painted red?

2. The Talk

Former The Talk managing director Dean Critoph in the club during the 2000s. - Credit: Archant

Another popular first clubbing experience was Oak Street's The Talk, with the venue welcoming its first fun seekers in the 1960s to see groups such as The Kinks, The Who, and Cream.

It was known as the Melody Rooms at the time.

The Talk went on to become a more traditional club hosting club nights and tribute acts, before it closed in March this year.

3. Hy's

Clubbers return to Hy's in 1998 following a refit. - Credit: Archant

Now a Thai food heaven as Giggling Squid, many readers said they popped their clubbing cherry in the venue which was at the time located above Pizza One, Pancakes Two.

The club had an armour-plated glass floor which made thousands of patterns of light in time with music, in 1983 it was the only fixed floor of its kind in the whole of the UK.

4. Peppermint Park

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Featuring a mock Tudor exterior and a dark interior, many readers said they had their first romantic encounter at this Norwich club.

It had a decent-sized dancefloor, which was perfect for pogoing to grunge and Britpop during the 1990s.

5. Chicago's

Chicago's during the 2000s - Credit: Archant

Chicago's, which is now Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, usually attracted an older crowd but that didn't stop some readers from naming it as their first experience.

It opened in the 1990s and was one of the city's busiest clubs in its heyday, with plenty of drink deals and classic hits to sing along to.