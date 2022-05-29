Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Do you remember dancing the night away at Hy's Nightclub in Tombland?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:15 AM May 29, 2022
Clubbers return to Hy's in 1998 following a refit.

It's now a Thai food haven as the Giggling Squid - but can you remember enjoying a night out at Hy's Nightclub in Tombland?

It was a Norwich nightlife institution for 30 years and was run by businessman Hy Kurzner, who died in 2011.

He was credited with transforming Tombland into the beating heart of the Norwich night scene and also ran the Boswells restaurant and Pizza One Pancakes Too. 

Mr Kurzner built up the club during the disco era of the late-1970s and 1980s with the venue attracting hoards of revellers by the end of the decade.

The club had an armour-plated glass floor which made thousands of patterns of light in time with music, in 1983 it was the only fixed floor of its kind in the whole of the UK.

Use the arrows to take a trip through the colourful history of Hy's Nightclub.


