A look back at Build-A-Bear's time in Norwich ahead of its closure

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:23 AM September 15, 2022
Build-A-Bear Workshop in Chantry Place in Norwich.

Build-A-Bear Workshop in Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams/Archant

The much-loved Build-A-Bear Workshop store is leaving Chantry Place after many years in the shopping centre.

The store where customers choose and stuff a furry friend is closing today (September 15).

Alex Dalton, 10, Angie Turner, fundraising manager for the Children's Trust, and Bearemy the huggable mascot in 2006.

Alex Dalton, 10, Angie Turner, fundraising manager for the Children's Trust, and Bearemy the huggable mascot in 2006. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Over the years Build-A-Bear has hosted everything from birthday parties to Pay-Your-Age sales.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: "While Build-A-Bear is sadly closing, we have an exciting and stylish retailer moving into the unit later this year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop in Chantry Place has been popular with children for years

Build-A-Bear Workshop in Chantry Place has been popular with children for years - Credit: Steve Adams/Archant

“We continue to receive lots of interest from amazing brands to trade at Chantry Place.

"Chantry Place continues to have a fantastic offering for families including Langleys toy shop, Flying Tiger, The Works, plus numerous fashion and food brands.

A birthday party in Build-A-Bear

A birthday party in Build-A=Bear - Credit: Archant

"It is an exciting time for us with Urban Outfitters also set to join us next year."

It is currently unknown what company is taking over the unit.

Ben Fowkes, 8, cuddles up to some bears at Build-A-Bear Workshop in 2007.

Ben Fowkes, 8, cuddles up to some bears at Build-A-Bear Workshop in 2007. - Credit: Denise Bradley

My time at Build-A-Bear

I worked as a Bear Builder (yes, that was my official title) for six months when I was 17. It remains the best part-time job I ever had.

Queues for the Build-A-Bear shop in Norwich on the shop's 'Pay Your Age Day'

Queues for the Build-A-Bear shop in Norwich on the shop's 'Pay Your Age Day' - Credit: Archant

Undoubtedly the best part of the job was stuffing the bears and "bringing them to life".

This involved a little chat with the child and a personalised heart ceremony - rub the heart on your head so your bear's clever, rub it on your arm so they give good hugs.

Erica Harrison, 3, and her brother Simon, 6, with Bearemy the huggable mascot in 2006.

Erica Harrison, 3, and her brother Simon, 6, with Bearemy the huggable mascot in 2006. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It was always rewarding to finally earn eye contact from a shy child or to see how impressed they were when I could guess their age in one go.

I had a shift on Boxing Day and the other Bear Builders told me to brace myself. It did not disappoint.

Build-A-Bear in Chapelfield, Norwich.

Build-A-Bear in Chapelfield, Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams/Archant

Families by the dozens flocked to the store to spend Christmas money in the sale.

The workshop was unbelievably noisy and so full that there was no room for staff to move, forcing us to throw bears overhead between stations.

