5 places in Norwich which hold secrets to the city's past

From a subterranean street to a visit from elephants, these places in Norwich reveal secrets about the city's vibrant history.

The underground street beneath The Shoebox Community Hub. - Credit: Nick Butcher

1. Undercroft in Castle Meadow

Lurking beneath The Shoebox Community Hub in Castle Meadow is a hidden street with architecture dating from the 15th century, including a traditional weavers' cottage window.

Discover the past of the city with its trades, houses and people on a guided tour which you can book on The Shoebox website.

One of the roof bosses at Norwich Cathedral.

2. Norwich Cathedral

Norwich's beloved landmark is more than 900 years old and it was built by its founding bishop Herbert de Losinga in 1096.

The carvings on the roof, known as roof bosses, depict Bible scenes and showcase the skill of 15th-century medieval artists.

The grave of Norfolk nurse Edith Cavell is also outside the cathedral, who saved thousands of lives on both sides during the First World War.

The angel above the Royal Arcade in Norwich Credit: Antony Kelly - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

3. The Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade is now a bustling shopping hub offering everything from macarons to vintage clothes with new food hall Yalm opening soon too.

It opened in 1899 and was built by famous architect George Skipper, the son of a Dereham building contractor, in an Art Nouveau style.

The site of the arcade also used to be home to The Angel Inn and it regularly hosted unusual entertainment.

This included a pair of elephants in the 1600s and Monsieur du Pain in 1825 who dipped his feet in boiling lead.

Norwich Castle before the redevelopment work began. - Credit: Archant

4. Norwich Castle

Norwich Castle, which is currently undergoing a £15 million redevelopment, was completed in 1121 with the Normans demolishing at least 98 Saxon homes to make way for it.

Although it was designed to be a royal palace no Norman kings lived in it, but Henry I did spend Christmas there in 1121.

The Adam and Eve pub in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

5. Adam and Eve pub

The Adam and Eve is Norwich's oldest pub and it is at least 750 years old, with it first recorded as an alehouse in 1249 when it was used by workmen building the Cathedral.

The ghost of Lord Sheffield, who was hacked to death by rebels nearby during Kett's Rebellion in 1549, is said to haunt the building.

A Saxon well still exists beneath the lower bar floor and you can learn more about its history on The Shoebox Community Hub's new city-wide Tavern Trail.