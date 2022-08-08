Discover secrets to Norwich's past on new pub tour with a beer at the end

The Tavern Trail pub walking tour has launched in Norwich with a half pint at The Murderers at the end, pictured is tour guide Lisa Willett. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From visiting elephants to ghosts, a new walking tour in Norwich celebrates the colourful past of the city's pubs.

Social enterprise The Shoebox Community Hub is based in Castle Meadow and its latest Shoebox Experience is The Tavern Trail.

It follows the success of its hidden street tours and escape room in the undercroft below its building, with architecture dating from the 15th century.

The Tavern Trail is a two-hour experience which starts at Bishop Bridge on Riverside Road and a tour guide takes groups of up to 15 on a historical pub tour around Norwich.

Explore The Britons Arms and Elm Hill on the Tavern Trail. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The route is 1.3 miles and is fully wheelchair accessible and is for over 18s only.

Lisa Willett, customer experience manager and one of the guides, said: "Lots of holidaymakers come to the city and locals are looking for something different to do so we have launched The Tavern Trail, which takes in the history of Norwich's pubs and the city in general.

"It ends at The Murderers in Timber Hill with a Q&A and half a pint of local Murderers ale, local beer, cider or a soft drink is included in the ticket price."

Tavern Trail tour guide Lisa Willett with The Murderers landlord Philip Cutter. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Among the stories told include the ghost of Lord Sheffield that haunts the Adam and Eve, Norwich's oldest pub, and the time two performing elephants visited former pub The Angel Inn, which was located where the Royal Arcade is now.

Tickets cost £15pp and this will help fund community activities and projects at the hub.

Tour guide Lisa Willett takes groups to the Royal Arcade where The Angel Inn used to stand and it once welcomed two performing elephants. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Asked if the legend that Norwich once had a pub for every day of the year is true, Mrs Willett replied: "Absolutely not - it is a massive underestimation.

"I have a map of licenced premises in the late 1800s which shows 622 of them - though beer was safer to drink than water back then."

Explore Elm Hill on the Tavern Trail walking tour, pictured is tour guide Lisa Willett. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Tavern Trail is the first walking tour to launch with more in the pipeline, including one exploring the history of Norwich's industries, ranging from sweets to shoes.

Book by calling 01603 850309 or visit The Shoebox Community Hub website where you can see upcoming dates and times.