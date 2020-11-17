Grosvenor Fish Bar brings back Christmas dinner and now offers alcohol
PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 17 November 2020
Antony Kelly/Louisa Baldwin
Christmas has come early at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich as its festive meal returns by popular demand - and customers can now enjoy fizz with their chips.
The award-winning chippy, in Lower Goat Lane, has relaunched its Christmas dinner for 2020, which includes a turkey sausage, battered stuffing balls, chips, gravy and cranberry sauce and costs £8.
While Grosvenor Fish Bar is currently closed to eat-in customers due to the second lockdown, it is available as a takeaway for collection or delivery.
Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian Motta, said: “We have had people asking us since August if we are bringing it back and it is a bit of normality and tradition at a time when things are uncertain.”
Customers can also ensure it is a merry Christmas as the chippy has now been granted a licence to serve alcohol, which they obtained following the closure of The Birdcage pub opposite, and options include Adnams beers, Prosecco and wine.
