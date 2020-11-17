Video

Grosvenor Fish Bar brings back Christmas dinner and now offers alcohol

Christmas dinner is back at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, pictured is owner Duane Dibartolomeo Picture: Antony Kelly/Louisa Baldwin Antony Kelly/Louisa Baldwin

Christmas has come early at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich as its festive meal returns by popular demand - and customers can now enjoy fizz with their chips.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor Fish Bar: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Picture: Louisa Baldwin Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor Fish Bar: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Picture: Louisa Baldwin

The award-winning chippy, in Lower Goat Lane, has relaunched its Christmas dinner for 2020, which includes a turkey sausage, battered stuffing balls, chips, gravy and cranberry sauce and costs £8.

While Grosvenor Fish Bar is currently closed to eat-in customers due to the second lockdown, it is available as a takeaway for collection or delivery.

READ MORE: Turkish restaurant credits Eat Out to Help Out for success as it celebrates first year

Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian Motta, said: “We have had people asking us since August if we are bringing it back and it is a bit of normality and tradition at a time when things are uncertain.”

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Picture: Antony Kelly Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Picture: Antony Kelly

Customers can also ensure it is a merry Christmas as the chippy has now been granted a licence to serve alcohol, which they obtained following the closure of The Birdcage pub opposite, and options include Adnams beers, Prosecco and wine.

Order at fshshop.com