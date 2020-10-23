Pub in Norwich Lanes closes as lease comes to an end

A pub in the Norwich Lanes where Ed Sheeran frequently played at the beginning of his career has closed down.

Birdcage Open Mic night performers taking on the added challenge of the X-Factor .Steve Adams Birdcage Open Mic night performers taking on the added challenge of the X-Factor .Steve Adams

The Birdcage, on Pottergate, was a regular haunt for the pop singer when he was crafting out his music career, performing there may times, including 14 times in the space of a year.

But the team behind the Lanes pub have now announced its lease is not being renewed, in an emotional message to punters via its Instagram page.

The post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to say goodbye to this magical building.

“We have had the most epic time over the last 15 years but our lease is up now and we’d rather leave the party at this point with all those good memories than be booted out at last orders.”

The pub was a big part of the city arts scene, welcoming performers from all walks of life as well as providing a local for people in its part of the city.

It was also well known for its partnership with neighbouring fish and chip shop Grosvenor Fish Bar, allowing customers to order meals at the chippy and eat them inside the pub.

Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor, which has applied to serve alcohol itself, said: “The Birdcage was such a vibrant part of the area so it is a great shame to see it close - it will be sorely missed.

“For us, it was so handy to have them there and I know our customers really enjoyed being able to have a drink there with their fish and chips.

“Since it cut back its opening hours we really noticed the difference and the closure really will leave a black hole in the Lanes. We hope something nice will be put in its place.”

The Instagram post went on to thank pub patrons for their support and prompted an outpouring of tributes from people who have enjoyed it in the past.

It adds: “We know those sunny days will come again so here’s to the next chapter and we’ll be doing everything we can to support our friends and fellow businesses throughout this time.”

The team at the Birdcage has been approached for comment.

