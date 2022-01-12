News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Paul Weller reschedules Norwich gig

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:04 PM January 12, 2022
Paul Weller at Forest Live 2019 Photo: Steve Hunt

Paul Weller has rescheduled his concert in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Paul Weller has announced a new date for his gig at the UEA LCR in Norwich.

The concert which had originally been due to take place on December 3, was cancelled after the former Jam frontman himself caught Covid.

Weller will now take to the stage in the city on March 27, with all tickets from the original gig valid for the rescheduled date.

After cancelling the shows Weller said: "I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows. I caught the dreaded Covid so that was that.

"I hope we can reschedule the shows for next year. This tour was so great, we loved every show, it was so great to be out again and playing."

It comes after indie rockers Wolf Alice announced their cancelled concert at the same venue had been rescheduled for Februrary 26.

