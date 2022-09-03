Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City theatre counting down days until panto season begins

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM September 3, 2022
Cast of Norwich Theatre Royal's Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime got together in London to mark 100 days before performance

While some people may be sad that summer is behind us, don't despair, as panto season is fast approaching.

This year, Norwich Theatre Royal are planning a "jam-packed" production of Jack and the Beanstalk, which will begin its run on December 10.

With only 100 days to go before the stage curtain opens for the first time, the principle cast got together clad in their outfits in London.

Rufus Hound as King Nigel and Amanda Henderson as Pat the Cow

Director of Jack and the Beanstalk, Chris Cuming, said: “What a wonderful way to meet our principle cast - dressing up, messing around and talking all things Jack and the Beanstalk. Norwich watch out, we’re going to have a blast."

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of hero Jack, who swaps his family's cow for a bag of magic beans for ending up on a 'giant' adventure.

Richard Guantlett, Sally Hodgkiss and Joe Tracini in costume for Norwich Theatre Royal's Jack and the Beanstalk production

The show promises to be "jam-packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud gags, outrageous costumes and dazzling songs" with lots of opportunities to cheer, boo and hiss.

This year's cast sees the return of Joe Tracini, who received a Special Recognition Award at the 2022 Pantomime Awards for his performance as Tommy the Cat in 2021's Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Also featuring is stand-up comedian Rufus Hound, Amanda Henderson from BBC's Casualty, Britain's Got Talent's Linda John-Pierre, Eastenders' Dayle Hudson, improv comedian Sally Hodgkiss and Norwich panto dame, Richard Gauntlett.

Jack and the Beanstalk performances will run from December 10 to January 7, 2023.

