6 new shows announced for Norwich this Christmas

The Heart of Winter is coming to Stage Two in Norwich this Christmas. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

It isn't just panto you can enjoy in Norwich this Christmas, with a whole host of new shows announced.

Tickets have already been on sale for a while for Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal, but there are now six more shows to look forward to.

Norwich Theatre also runs the Playhouse and Stage Two, with these new additions planned for its Tis the Season Christmas programme.

NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

Yippee Ki-Yay is a parody of Die Hard. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

1. Yippee Ki-Yay – December 5 – 7 2022

An uplifting action romp and unauthorised parody of the festive (or not?) Die Hard. Richard Marsh - London poetry slam champion - retells this classic story in an achingly-funny rhyming way.

The Puppini Sisters are heading to Norwich this Christmas. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

2. The Puppini Sisters – December 8 2022

The vocal trio The Puppini Sisters will delight audiences with their close vocal harmonies in their signature 1940s style.

Mat Ricardo's Christmas Cabaret. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

3. Mat Ricardo's Christmas Cabaret – December 10 2022

Ricardo's Christmas Cabaret will be an extravaganza of circus, comedy, cabaret and burlesque.

The Easy Rollers are heading to the city. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

4. The Easy Rollers – December 11 2022

The Easy Rollers will take you back to the golden age of jazz. The seven-piece vintage jazz band will perform music from the prohibition era, highlighting famous music, artists and culture.

Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo are coming to Norwich. - Credit: Lee Faircloth/Supplied by Norwich Theatre

5. Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo – December 15-17 2022

The "Ebony and Ivory of drag" Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo celebrate Christmas at Norwich Theatre Playhouse.

NORWICH THEATRE STAGE TWO

The Heart of Winter will be performed at Stage Two this Christmas. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

The Heart of Winter – December 7 – 10 2022

The weather has gone topsy-turvy and no one can remember the last time it snowed or even rained. But Sally's dream changes everything when she meets the glowing heart of winter. This magical musical show is suitable for children aged three and up and features lots of fluffy snow.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre, said: "Tis the Season at Norwich Theatre is about providing opportunities for togetherness at this time of the year.

"We have something for everyone, from Joe Tracini and Rufus Hound in Jack and The Beanstalk at the Royal to a Die Hard parody on stage at the Playhouse."

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 29.