Your chance to say what LGBT+ means to you for city event
- Credit: Norwich Pride
Organisers of a city LGBT+ virtual event have issued a final call for people to get involved with the celebration.
Norwich Pride's virtual march will be streamed on Facebook and the Norwich Pride website on Saturday, July 31 at 1.15pm.
Last year, more than 3,000 people watched the virtual march on the day and thousands more in the ensuing days.
Michelle Savage, communications lead at Norwich Pride, said: "The Pride march is a vital part of the day - when thousands of people join us on the streets of Norwich and it sends out a powerful message about the city's commitment to supporting, celebrating and protecting its LGBT+ citizens.
"We want to capture all the passion, politics and joy of a live march in a virtual format. We're looking for short video clips, photographs, pictures and animations with messages of support and solidarity."
Videos should be around 30 seconds long and statements from organisations who have signed the Pride Pledge are welcome.
To get involved, visit https://norwichpride.org.uk/2021-2/march/