Your chance to say what LGBT+ means to you for city event

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:28 AM July 25, 2021    Updated: 11:36 AM July 25, 2021
Pictured as part of Norwich Pride are the Zatu Games. Organisers are calling on people to take part in the virtual march

Pictured as part of Norwich Pride are the Zatu Games. Organisers are calling on people to take part in the virtual march - Credit: Norwich Pride

Organisers of a city LGBT+ virtual event have issued a final call for people to get involved with the celebration. 

Norwich Pride's virtual march will be streamed  on Facebook and the Norwich Pride website on Saturday, July 31 at 1.15pm. 

Last year, more than 3,000 people watched the virtual march on the day and thousands more in the ensuing days. 

Evolve (MAP) showing their support for Norwich Pride 

Evolve (MAP) showing their support for Norwich Pride - Credit: Contributed

Michelle Savage, communications lead at Norwich Pride, said: "The Pride march is a vital part of the day - when thousands of people join us on the streets of Norwich and it sends out a powerful message about the city's commitment to supporting, celebrating and protecting its LGBT+ citizens.

"We want to capture all the passion, politics and joy of a live march in a virtual format. We're looking for short video clips, photographs, pictures and animations with messages of support and solidarity." 

Korben White, 15, sending his message of support to Norwich Pride for the virtual march

Korben White, 15, sending his message of support to Norwich Pride for the virtual march - Credit: Norwich Pride

Videos should be around 30 seconds long and statements from organisations who have signed the Pride Pledge are welcome.

To get involved, visit https://norwichpride.org.uk/2021-2/march/

The Cellular Pathology Department at the NNUH

The Cellular Pathology Department at the NNUH - Credit: Norwich Pride

Marlowe Mack-Read, two, feeling proud on Trimingham beach 

Marlowe Mack-Read, two, feeling proud on Trimingham beach - Credit: Norwich Pride





