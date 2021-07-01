How to get free guide to 2021 Norwich Pride celebrations

Video

Published: 11:42 AM July 1, 2021

Families and friends can discover more about this year's Norwich Pride celebrations thanks to a free guide.

Festivities are happening on Saturday, July 31, after being delayed by a few months because of the coronavirus restrictions but people can get involved with events in the run-up to the big day.

To make information easily accessible for everyone the Norwich Pride Guide has been published online on www.norwichpride.org.uk and physical copies will be available across the city next week.

The cover of the Norwich Pride Guide for 2021 celebrations. - Credit: Norwich Pride

Joe Ballard, chair of Norwich Pride, said: "We are so proud of how the city is embracing this year’s Norwich Pride.

"Nearly 100 businesses and organisations have now signed the Pride Pledge, making a public commitment to being safe and friendly spaces for LGBT+ people; we have got dozens of events as part of Pride Inspired and new events are coming in all the time; we’re hearing lovely stories about people’s plans to decorate their homes, shops and workplaces and we’re delighted to showcase some of Norwich’s finest talents in our live-streamed Pride Presents events.

"The Pride Guide captures all this and is a beautiful memento of a very special year.”

Robert George, fundraising lead, said: "We wanted to create a guide that was beautiful and useful; something that captured the vibrancy of Norwich Pride and the passion that this city has to support and celebrate its LGBT+ community. We wanted to get a clear message out there: Norwich Pride is happening this summer and it will be amazing. Join us and let’s turn Norwich into a rainbow.”

Public events in July include an art exhibition at the Circle Space Gallery on St Augustines Street, the Pride Ball at Norwich Arts Centre on July 30, a Queer Norfolk Stories audio trail, and talks, walks and workshops at the Millennium Library.

The colouring poster on offer for 2021 Norwich Pride. - Credit: Norwich Pride

For people who want to celebrate the occasion at home, there are colouring posters available to download and a pop-up shop will open on July 26.

On July 31 celebrations including baking, the Question Time debate with human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, a virtual march and Pride Show Live will be livestreamed Norwich Pride website and Facebook.

