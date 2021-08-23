News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

New storyteller joins Norwich Ghost Walks team

Logo Icon

Freyja Elwood

Published: 12:49 PM August 23, 2021   
TimeShifter, the new storyteller for the Norwich Ghost Walks

TimeShifter, the new storyteller for the Norwich Ghost Walks - Credit: Contributed

Norwich Ghost Tour’s newest addition, the enigmatic TimeShifter, made their chilling debut this month as part of a brand new “River Walk” tour. 

Reportedly “drawn to the macabre'', TimeShifter promises to confirm suspicions and convince sceptics of ghostly goings on around the city.   

Areas of Norwich explored in the new tour include the Cathedral, Tombland and the quayside of the Wensum.

TimeShifter entertains those taking part in the Norwich Ghost Walk 

TimeShifter entertains those taking part in the Norwich Ghost Walk - Credit: Contributed

Stories include the city's involvement in the horrifying Witch Trials, which saw 20 witches hanged in 1645.

However, those attending the tour need not worry about any jump scares or interaction, with organisers saying it is purely a storytelling experience. 

After a difficult year following the pandemic, Norwich Ghost Tours is celebrating its 25th year in 2022, crowning it Norwich’s longest running show. 

The tour is ticketed at £10 and begins at 7.30pm, for roughly an hour and a half of storytelling and scares.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
  2. 2 Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
  3. 3 Were you part of Norwich's booming shoe and boot trade?
  1. 4 Historic Norwich social club looks set to close city home
  2. 5 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  3. 6 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
  4. 7 9 West End musicals heading to Norwich in 2022 
  5. 8 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
  6. 9 Classic cars, live music and fancy dress at family festival
  7. 10 'Only a camera will stop it': Despair over ongoing waste problems

More information and tickets are available at:  www.ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

7 of the best restaurants in Norwich, according to our readers.

7 of Norwich's best restaurants as chosen by our readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The shed on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew where Broadland District Council have issued an enforcement notice

Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'It's going to be nose to tail' - Weeks of city roadworks to begin

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Tesco store at SprowstonPhoto: Bill SmithCopy: For: ENArchant © 2007(01603) 772434

Updated

Petrol station reopens after sewage leak at supermarket

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon