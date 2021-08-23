New storyteller joins Norwich Ghost Walks team

Published: 12:49 PM August 23, 2021

TimeShifter, the new storyteller for the Norwich Ghost Walks - Credit: Contributed

Norwich Ghost Tour’s newest addition, the enigmatic TimeShifter, made their chilling debut this month as part of a brand new “River Walk” tour.

Reportedly “drawn to the macabre'', TimeShifter promises to confirm suspicions and convince sceptics of ghostly goings on around the city.

Areas of Norwich explored in the new tour include the Cathedral, Tombland and the quayside of the Wensum.

TimeShifter entertains those taking part in the Norwich Ghost Walk - Credit: Contributed

Stories include the city's involvement in the horrifying Witch Trials, which saw 20 witches hanged in 1645.

However, those attending the tour need not worry about any jump scares or interaction, with organisers saying it is purely a storytelling experience.

After a difficult year following the pandemic, Norwich Ghost Tours is celebrating its 25th year in 2022, crowning it Norwich’s longest running show.

The tour is ticketed at £10 and begins at 7.30pm, for roughly an hour and a half of storytelling and scares.

More information and tickets are available at: www.ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk