News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Your chance to become a ghost walk tour guide

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:36 PM May 27, 2021   
Cursed tree on Ghost Walks Norwich

Cursed tree on Ghost Walks Norwich - Credit: Archant

Do you have a passion for story-telling, history and paranormal activity? 

If so, then a new role has been made available in Norwich which could be right up your street. 

Norwich Ghost Walks is on the lookout for a charismatic tour guide to join the regular weekly walks to perform for crowds. 

Owner Basil Marples said the ideal candidate would have a certain amount of vocal projection, an interest in history and an eagerness to learn new material. 

The Man in Black's Norwich Ghost Walks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Man in Black's Norwich Ghost Walks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The guide would perform an hour-and-a-half show covering historical tales such as Robert Kett, tragic cases, villains and disease. 

Mr Marples said: "It's essentially part-time and once the material provided is learnt, they will have one show every week. 

You may also want to watch:

"Having a bit of sense of fun, and not being afraid of crowd would be useful. Someone who loves performance with an audience and show a bit of pizzazz is great. 

A Norwich Ghost Walk taking place on Elm Hill

A Norwich Ghost Walk taking place on Elm Hill - Credit: Submitted

"People can ask strange questions about Norwich or ghosts so it is not just about learning a script."

Most Read

  1. 1 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  2. 2 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  3. 3 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
  1. 4 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  2. 5 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  3. 6 Robber with toy gun storms off before getting an 11-year sentence
  4. 7 Residents in shock after suspected burglary attempts
  5. 8 Unusual Victorian house for sale for £525,000 with hidden extra
  6. 9 Public pressure adds 20mph limit to one of Norwich's busiest roads
  7. 10 Bid for new homes after school plan dropped

Training will be provided for the role with those interested required to send in a resume, headshot, relevant information, and even a self-tape. 

The role, known as the 'Jack of Crows', has become available after the previous actor was summoned to Edinburgh.

The Jack of Crows and the Witch Doctor, are new members to the Norwich Ghost Walks team. Picture: Ja

The Jack of Crows and the Witch Doctor, are new members to the Norwich Ghost Walks team. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Mr Marples said the role has already generated plenty of interest on social media.

It is hoped the Ghost Walks will be performed for crowds of up to 100 people when coronavirus restrictions fully eased, rather than the current limit of 30. 

The Norwich Ghost Walk is searching for a new tour guide

The Norwich Ghost Walk is searching for a new tour guide - Credit: Submitted

Those wishing to apply should send their information to info@ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk by Thursday, June 10.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters in Coslany Square in Norwich helping a deer which had got stuck by the river Wensum

Norwich Live | Video

Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich.

Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The leak on Thorpe Road has been fixed. Picture; Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Live

Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus