Your chance to become a ghost walk tour guide
Do you have a passion for story-telling, history and paranormal activity?
If so, then a new role has been made available in Norwich which could be right up your street.
Norwich Ghost Walks is on the lookout for a charismatic tour guide to join the regular weekly walks to perform for crowds.
Owner Basil Marples said the ideal candidate would have a certain amount of vocal projection, an interest in history and an eagerness to learn new material.
The guide would perform an hour-and-a-half show covering historical tales such as Robert Kett, tragic cases, villains and disease.
Mr Marples said: "It's essentially part-time and once the material provided is learnt, they will have one show every week.
"Having a bit of sense of fun, and not being afraid of crowd would be useful. Someone who loves performance with an audience and show a bit of pizzazz is great.
"People can ask strange questions about Norwich or ghosts so it is not just about learning a script."
Training will be provided for the role with those interested required to send in a resume, headshot, relevant information, and even a self-tape.
The role, known as the 'Jack of Crows', has become available after the previous actor was summoned to Edinburgh.
Mr Marples said the role has already generated plenty of interest on social media.
It is hoped the Ghost Walks will be performed for crowds of up to 100 people when coronavirus restrictions fully eased, rather than the current limit of 30.
Those wishing to apply should send their information to info@ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk by Thursday, June 10.