7 of the best places to get vegetarian food in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:33 AM October 1, 2021   
Erpingham House serves up some of the best plant-based food in East Anglia Picture: Archant

Erpingham House serves food that is fully plant-based. - Credit: Archant

With so many choices for places to eat in Norwich, it is not surprising that there is a whole host of great restaurants and cafés to get vegetarian food.

With today being World Vegetarian Day, here are some places in the city to go for a meat free meal. 

1. Re.Source

Where: 21 Timber Hill, Norwich, NR1 3JZ

When: 10am until 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Opened in 2019, Re.Source is home to one of the first 'zero-waste' cafés in the country, running a kitchen without a bin.

The general store's café is fully vegan and gluten-free and everything, including milks, cakes, and breads, is made on the premises or nearby with local produce.

Cata Parrish from Re.Source, a new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in central Norwic

Cata Parrish from Re.Source, a new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

2. Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN

When: 5pm until 10pm on weekdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 10pm on Saturdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 9pm on Sundays.

The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine-in at the restaurant or get food delivered straight to your door.

With nearly 700 five star reviews on TripAdvisor, it is a must visit for anyone craving vegetarian Indian food.

The menu includes curries served with a chicken alternatives, paneer, or vegetables and a wide variety of dosas.

A Masala Dosa is being offered for free to people in need at Namaste India and Village in Norwich. P

The Masala Dosas on offer at Namaste Village in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

3. Moorish Falafel Bar

Where: 17 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

When: 11am until 5:30pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11am until 8pm on Thursday to Saturday, 11am until 3pm on Sunday.

Moorish Falafel Bar is a vegan takeaway in the Norwich Lanes which serves freshly prepared plant-dishes, including an ever-changing list of specials.

The restaurant offers four varieties of falafel dishes, including the Moorish, the Mexican, the Greek, and the Mediterranean which can all come as a salad bowl or a wrap.

A second location has also recently opened in Park Lane.

Moorish Falafel Bar, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich

Moorish Falafel Bar, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich - Credit: Archant

4. The Tipsy Vegan

Where: 68-70 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR

When: 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm on Monday to Friday, 12pm-9pm on Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Another great eatery in the Norwich Lanes, The Tipsy Vegan offers a menu inspired by cuisines across the world that focuses on small plates and sharing boards - all of which is vegan.

The small plates range in price between £5 and £10, with a wide range of dishes such as ginger and soy tofu and patatas bravas.

Meals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich, the restaurant run by the owners of Bia Vegan Diner. Photo: Cou

Meals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich. - Credit: Photo: Courtesy of the Tipsy Veg

5. Erpingham House

Where: 22 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RF

When: 12pm until 9pm on Monday to Friday, 12pm until 5pm on Sundays.

Set inside a Grade II listed building in Norwich's historic Tombland area, Erpingham House is a fully plant-based and plastic free restaurant with the aim of promoting sustainable, health-conscious food and drinks.

As well as its dinner menu that boasts burgers, pasta and even mock lamb, the restaurant also serves up a Sunday roast for £12.50.

Erpingham House, Norwich

Erpingham House in Tombland, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

6. Tofurei

Where: 10 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER

When: 9am until 5pm, on Tuesday to Saturday.

Staffed by a team of 'soya alchemists', this eatery takes tofu and turns it into delicious vegan dishes.

Shaped using tofu made on the premises, Tofurei creates cheesecake, 'soysage' rolls, and chicken-less sandwiches.

There is even a deli section with products you can bake at home.

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all b

A stack of Tofurei's vegan 'soysage' rolls. - Credit: Archant

7. Ancestors Coffee

Where: 27 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE

When: 10am until 3pm, everyday.

Described by one TripAdvisor reviewer as a "hidden gem", Ancestors Coffee is a family run coffee shop which is 100pc plant-based, serving speciality coffee and tea.

As well as coffee, the café serves cakes, smoothies, and breakfasts, including a veggie full English.

Ceiran Trigg, at Ancestors Coffee on Magdalen Street, ONLY serves oat

Ceiran Trigg, at Ancestors Coffee, a full vegan café on Magdalen Street. - Credit: Sarah Burgess


Norwich News

