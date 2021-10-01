7 of the best places to get vegetarian food in Norwich
With so many choices for places to eat in Norwich, it is not surprising that there is a whole host of great restaurants and cafés to get vegetarian food.
With today being World Vegetarian Day, here are some places in the city to go for a meat free meal.
1. Re.Source
Where: 21 Timber Hill, Norwich, NR1 3JZ
When: 10am until 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday
Opened in 2019, Re.Source is home to one of the first 'zero-waste' cafés in the country, running a kitchen without a bin.
The general store's café is fully vegan and gluten-free and everything, including milks, cakes, and breads, is made on the premises or nearby with local produce.
2. Namaste Village
Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN
When: 5pm until 10pm on weekdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 10pm on Saturdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 9pm on Sundays.
The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine-in at the restaurant or get food delivered straight to your door.
With nearly 700 five star reviews on TripAdvisor, it is a must visit for anyone craving vegetarian Indian food.
The menu includes curries served with a chicken alternatives, paneer, or vegetables and a wide variety of dosas.
3. Moorish Falafel Bar
Where: 17 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL
When: 11am until 5:30pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11am until 8pm on Thursday to Saturday, 11am until 3pm on Sunday.
Moorish Falafel Bar is a vegan takeaway in the Norwich Lanes which serves freshly prepared plant-dishes, including an ever-changing list of specials.
The restaurant offers four varieties of falafel dishes, including the Moorish, the Mexican, the Greek, and the Mediterranean which can all come as a salad bowl or a wrap.
A second location has also recently opened in Park Lane.
4. The Tipsy Vegan
Where: 68-70 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR
When: 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm on Monday to Friday, 12pm-9pm on Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday.
Another great eatery in the Norwich Lanes, The Tipsy Vegan offers a menu inspired by cuisines across the world that focuses on small plates and sharing boards - all of which is vegan.
The small plates range in price between £5 and £10, with a wide range of dishes such as ginger and soy tofu and patatas bravas.
5. Erpingham House
Where: 22 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RF
When: 12pm until 9pm on Monday to Friday, 12pm until 5pm on Sundays.
Set inside a Grade II listed building in Norwich's historic Tombland area, Erpingham House is a fully plant-based and plastic free restaurant with the aim of promoting sustainable, health-conscious food and drinks.
As well as its dinner menu that boasts burgers, pasta and even mock lamb, the restaurant also serves up a Sunday roast for £12.50.
6. Tofurei
Where: 10 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER
When: 9am until 5pm, on Tuesday to Saturday.
Staffed by a team of 'soya alchemists', this eatery takes tofu and turns it into delicious vegan dishes.
Shaped using tofu made on the premises, Tofurei creates cheesecake, 'soysage' rolls, and chicken-less sandwiches.
There is even a deli section with products you can bake at home.
7. Ancestors Coffee
Where: 27 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE
When: 10am until 3pm, everyday.
Described by one TripAdvisor reviewer as a "hidden gem", Ancestors Coffee is a family run coffee shop which is 100pc plant-based, serving speciality coffee and tea.
As well as coffee, the café serves cakes, smoothies, and breakfasts, including a veggie full English.