'Very different vibe': Moorish Falafel Bar opens second café

Published: 5:45 PM September 17, 2021

The owner of a much-loved city takeaway is opening a second store in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, has spent the last six weeks renovating the former Old Cobblers juice bar on the corner of Park Lane and Avenue Road.

The new venture will be called the Moorish Park Lane restaurant.

Though she knows full well it's "mad timing" and that it will be tough stretching staff between two sites, it's been a dream of hers since long before Covid.

She explained: "It's the 10th birthday for our other site at the end of the month.

"Our plans to expand were knocked back due to Covid, but even so, I couldn't get rid of this burning desire to just do something different.

Moorish Park Lane is opening at the former Old Cobblers juice bar between Park Lane and Avenue Road - Credit: Samia King

"It's been a hope and dream of mine for a while now.

"My two kids got Covid just after I picked up the keys to the new premises at the beginning of August, and I've only just come out of isolation after catching Covid myself.

"But we've been working our socks off to get this place ready. My team has been absolutely phenomenal."

Ms King stressed that the new venture was a "very different vibe" to the city centre site.

There are three different seating areas, a converted basement-come-dining area for private events, and eventually an outdoor courtyard.

She has also applied for an alcohol licence, and plans to open 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

She added: "It's really cool being here in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar. Picture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

"It's super quirky inside and I'm loving it.

"We'll still be offering Strangers' Coffee and have teamed up with another local business, Frå.kost café in NR3, to provide local Danish pastries for breakfast.

"There'll be pancakes, avocado on sourdough toast and everything. I'm really excited."

The new restaurant opens on Monday, September 20 at reduced hours, but will move to full opening hours by the end of the week.

And Moorish Falafel isn't the only success story to come out of the pandemic.

