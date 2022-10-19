Enjoy themed afternoon tea in Norwich's secret autumnal courtyard
- Credit: The Maids Head Hotel
Get back to nature and enjoy an autumnal afternoon tea in a secret courtyard along Tombland in Norwich.
The Maids Head Hotel switches up its heated courtyard space with each season using local design business Smoke and Wildwood.
The latest makeover includes a mix of real and artificial plants with vibrant reds, yellows and oranges alongside pumpkins, lanterns and blankets.
It launched on Monday this week and the theme will remain until the end of November, when it will get a Christmas revamp.
Customers can order everything from coffee and cake to a full meal.
There is also a new themed afternoon tea with autumnal flavours, which costs £22pp and should be pre-booked.
It includes a blackberry choux bun, caramelised biscuit palmier, a spiced pumpkin cheesecake and Black Forest gateau.
Geeta Digpal, events coordinator, said: "We gave Daisy and Aaron from Smoke and Wildwood free rein as we always love what they do.
"It is something a bit different and an attraction for our guests to enjoy."