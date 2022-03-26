Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:00 PM March 26, 2022
The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich has had a spring makeover. 

The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich has had a spring makeover. - Credit: The Maids Head Hotel

Spring has finally arrived and a Norwich courtyard has had a blooming lovely makeover where you can enjoy tasty food and drink. 

The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland offers outdoor dining and drinks for all in its courtyard area.

The Covid pandemic and restrictions led the team to revamp the space and each season local business Smoke and Wildwood gives it a new look.

For spring, the decoration includes wisteria and tulips alongside wellies and umbrellas in pastel colours. 

The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel has a new look for spring. 

The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel has a new look for spring. - Credit: The Maids Head Hotel

You can enjoy afternoon tea, food from the casual bar menu or just pop in for a cocktail, with entry through the main hotel entrance. 

Gemma Anderson-Weston, food and hospitality manager, said: "The courtyard was very popular last year and it is a well kept secret - you wouldn't notice it from the outside.

"It is lovely and colourful with beautiful tulips for spring."

Pre-booking is advised by calling 01603 209955 (you can book tables starting at 10am to 8pm).

