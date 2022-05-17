Take a look inside The Café Club's newly-opened second site in Norwich

Rebecca Savage at the new Café Club branch in St Andrew Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich's independent food and drink scene continues to thrive as The Café Club gets its second Norwich site.

The first café was opened in May 2016 in King Street by Rebecca Savage who had previously worked in the tech industry in London and wanted a career change.

She decided to launch in Norwich as she had grown up in Norfolk, with a range of sandwiches, cakes, coffees, and light lunches on offer and a focus on local and homemade produce.

Fast forward six years and she has just opened the second branch at the top of St Andrews Hill.

The building was previously the home of The Little Red Roaster coffee shop, but owner Darren Groom left to focus more on wholesale.

The Café Club already offered The Little Red Roaster coffee and it will continue to be served in King Street and at the new branch.

Also available at St Andrews Hill is sandwiches, toasties, a frittata of the day, salad boxes, cakes and coffees, with vegetarian and vegan options.

Miss Savage, 48, said: "Darren wanted to move on in November last year so I said I was interested and then took on the lease.

"The great thing was that I took on the staff here who made my life easier as they already knew what they were doing."

While customers can takeaway from both, the new café has much more seating.

Miss Savage said: "We opened on Saturday and so far so good and my customers in King Street said they would definitely pop in."

The new branch follows a rebrand last year of The Café Club to make the business more scalable.

During the pandemic she had thought about giving it all up, but decided to push forward.

Miss Savage added: "I started doing interviews for a job back in the tech world, but it made me realise why I left in the first place.

"Instead I decided to put all my efforts back into relaunching the Café Club brand."

St Andrews Hill is open 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and King Street 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.