Norwich café owner opening second site in former coffee shop

Rebecca Savage, owner of The Café Club in Norwich, is opening a second site at the former home of The Little Red Roaster. - Credit: The Café Club

A Norwich café owner is gearing up to open a second city site a year after she considered packing it in.

Rebecca Savage opened The Café Club in King Street six years ago as a coffee and sandwich bar.

It had always done well with nearby office workers, but this trade was heavily impacted by Covid.

Sauté leek, green pea and feta frittata from The Café Club. - Credit: Rebecca Savage

Miss Savage said: "I was going to hang up my apron and started to look for a job in the tech world where I worked before, but interviews made me realise why I left in the first place so I decided to go for it."

A year on and after a rebrand she had taken on a second site in the former home of The Little Red Roaster in St Andrews Hill, set to open at the end of April.

Fresh lemon, raspberry and white chocolate cake from The Café Club. - Credit: Emily Knight

She added: "There will be more choice across both sites and this was too good an opportunity to miss out on."

The Little Red Roaster will continue to operate at Norwich Market and as a wholesaler.