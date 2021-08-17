7 of the best places to get pizza in Norwich

Published: 2:41 PM August 17, 2021

Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are the owners of Saporita in Norwich, which is one of the city's top pizza spots. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

From a traditional Margherita to a cooked breakfast topping, there are a huge variety of pizzas on offer in Norwich.

Here are seven of the best places to get pizza in the city.

Dough at Deer operates out of the kitchen at The Reindeer pub in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

1. Dough at Deer

Where: The Reindeer, 10 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4AY

Opening times: Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 9pm

Dough at Deer launched at the start of this year in the kitchen of The Reindeer pub and built up a following offering takeaways during lockdown.

It now offers eat-in too and there is a wide range of pizzas to choose from, including a salt beef Reuben, salami and four cheese.

All ordering, for both eat-in and takeaways, is through the Dough@deer app.

Slices of pizza from Saporita in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

2. Saporita

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich, NR2 1AD

Opening times: Monday: 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday: 11am to 8pm, Friday to Saturday: 11am to 10pm

Enjoy Italian street food at its finest in Saporita, with pizza available by the slice, alongside paninis, antipasti, focaccia and panzerotti, which is a stuffed deep fried dough.

It is run by mother and daughter duo Veronica Iapichino and Patrizia Buoso.

You can eat-in, where you can also enjoy a glass of wine, beer or Aperol Spritz, or if you would rather take it home there are collection and delivery options.

Brick Pizza Credit: Joshua Cooper - Credit: Archant

3. Brick Pizza

Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 10pm

Brick Pizza is one of the city's most popular spots for the Italian staple and it is located next to Norwich Market.

It serves thin crust pizzas baked in a wood-burning brick oven, with traditional toppings such as ham and mushrooms and a Margherita.

There is limited seating inside, but you can sit on the outside benches if you order a drink from neighbouring pub The Garnet or you can takeaway.

Delivery is available from Thursday to Sunday from 5pm until 10pm and frozen pizzas are stocked at various locations across Norfolk.

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

4. The Fat Fox Pizza Den

Where: 33 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1BG

Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm

This pizza takeaway opened in June last year in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project and it takes traditional toppings and gives them a twist.

This includes a You Stay Classy San Diego pizza, which is essentially a cooked breakfast with sliced sausage, bacon, tomato and an egg, and The Foxy Apricot Lady, with chicken, red peppers, onions, an apricot glaze and coriander.

Customers can also get a range of sides, including Foxy Fat Fries, and can either walk-in and order or get food delivered.

5. Donnelli's Pizzeria

Where: 17 Timber Hill, Norwich, NR1 3JZ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 10pm, Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

Tuck into wood-fired pizzas in a relaxed setting with a range of traditional toppings on offer, including a Napoli, Florence and Bologna.

There are also white pizzas, which come without tomato sauce and are extra cheesy, calzones, dough balls and desserts.

You can also call to collect or order for delivery through all the major platforms.

6. Sicily Trattoria

Where: 3 Bridewell Alley, Norwich, NR2 1HX

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2.30pm, 4.30pm to 9.30pm (closed until August 30)

Bruno Armenante and Rocco Consiglio opened the Sicily Trattoria restaurant in June 2020 after previously having a stall at Norwich Market.

It serves authentic Italian dishes, including Neapolitan-style pizzas and options such as the Sicily, Margherita and Napoli.

You can also ring and collect or order for delivery through the major platforms or local company Norwich Eats.

Chef Ron's Kitchen in Lower Goat Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

7. Chef Ron's Kitchen

Where: 19 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday: 10am-5pm

A warm welcome is guaranteed at Chef Ron's Kitchen and when strolling down the Norwich Lanes you can't help but gaze at the mouth-watering window display of pizza slices and giant sandwiches.

There is limited seating outside but if you can't get a spot you can always go and sit by Norwich Market or on the grass outside St Gregory's Antiques and Collectables.