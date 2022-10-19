Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill

The former Bourgee site on Timber Hill in Norwich is becoming new restaurant Silhouette. - Credit: Silhouette

The owners of a Suffolk restaurant which has blossomed since opening three years ago are expanding into Norwich.

Business partners Carlos Magalhaes and Fabio Rodrigues are opening Silhouette at the top of Timber Hill in the former home of steak and lobster lounge Bourgee, which closed during the pandemic.

The new opening follows the success of Il Salvatore Restaurant, which the pair opened in Brandon in 2019 and has become a social media sensation for its flower walls and vibrant cocktails.

Silhouette will also have a big focus on florals both inside and outside of the restaurant, which will include a blossom tree.

But it will tick the boxes for both style and substance, with all-day dining and a menu of steaks, burgers, pasta dishes and afternoon tea.

The extensive cocktail range will include gin and vodka-based drinks alongside frozen daiquiris, with a choice of strawberry, coconut, passion fruit or mango.

Mr Magalhaes, 37, said: "We are doing so well at Il Salvatore and have created amazing things over there - people travel from Norfolk, Essex and even London to try our cocktails.

"We do authentic Italian food there but at Silhouette it will be more contemporary cuisine with similar milkshakes and cocktails, though we will introduce some new ones."

They received the keys to the Timber Hill site this week and have earmarked the opening for January 2023, with work set to get under way very soon.

The building is set over two floors and the smaller upstairs area will be used as a cocktail lounge and for private events.

The Il Salvatore Restaurant has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram and the pair hope that the aesthetically pleasing design of Silhouette will create a similar buzz.

They had been looking for a place in Norwich for a year when the distinctive former Bourgee site caught their attention.

Mr Magalhaes added: "The name Silhouette is elegant and classy and it goes well with what we are creating.

"We will be offering something I haven't seen anywhere else in Norwich and the cocktails are unique."