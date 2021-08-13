News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lobster restaurant Bourgee confirms closure

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:51 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 3:04 PM August 13, 2021
Bourgee Credit: Chris Reeve

Bourgee Credit: Chris Reeve

A lobster and steak restaurant in the city centre has confirmed it has closed for good. 

Bourgee in Norwich's Timberhill will not reopen having closed for the last lockdown. 

A spokesman for the brand said: "Unfortunately our restaurant in Norwich has closed. 

"We have a lovely venue in Chelmsford, Essex now though and another new venue opening very soon." 

Bourgee opened in the Castle Quarter retail hub on November 12, 2018. 

The brand described itself as "affordable luxury". 

This is not the first time the brand has suffered closures, after it went into administration in 2018 and was forced to close three of its then four sites.

