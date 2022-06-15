Family-run milkshake business opens first shop in NR3
- Credit: The Shake Pit
A milkshake business that started out in a mobile trailer has found a permanent home in the NR3 area of Norwich.
The Shake Pit started life as a food truck in November 2020, when sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies joined forces to launch the business.
After a successful eight months the pair has now found a permanent home in Sprowston Road, and mum Sandra Maxwell has joined the team.
Mrs Hutchings said: "Things went really well in the trailer but after a break over the winter we thought having our own shop would be lovely.
"The place was like a building site but we renovated the space ourselves over four weeks which feels a real achievement.
"It's been great since we opened and we have lots of regular and new customers.
"We've also expanded the menu to include ice cream sundaes and cones which hopefully will prove popular in the warmer weather."
The Shake Pit also plans to host private children's parties with games, goodie bags, and of course milkshakes.