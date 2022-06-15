Family-run milkshake business opens first shop in NR3

Sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies, who run The Shake Pit, have moved from a trailer to a permanent spot in Norwich. Pictured: (L-R) Leanne Hutchings, Nicola Gillies, Sandra Maxwell - Credit: The Shake Pit

A milkshake business that started out in a mobile trailer has found a permanent home in the NR3 area of Norwich.

The Shake Pit started life as a food truck in November 2020, when sisters Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies joined forces to launch the business.

After a successful eight months the pair has now found a permanent home in Sprowston Road, and mum Sandra Maxwell has joined the team.

The interior of The Shake Pit was decorated by the sister and mum team, choosing a fun and colourful design to match their products - Credit: The Shake Pit

Mrs Hutchings said: "Things went really well in the trailer but after a break over the winter we thought having our own shop would be lovely.

"The place was like a building site but we renovated the space ourselves over four weeks which feels a real achievement.

"It's been great since we opened and we have lots of regular and new customers.

The Shake Pit has expanded its offerings since moving to a permanent spot in Sprowston Road, Norwich, and now offers ice cream sundaes as well as its milkshakes and waffles. - Credit: The Shake Pit

"We've also expanded the menu to include ice cream sundaes and cones which hopefully will prove popular in the warmer weather."

The Shake Pit also plans to host private children's parties with games, goodie bags, and of course milkshakes.