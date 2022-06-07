7 Norwich pubs with quirky features

The Playhouse has a 'ceilingopolis', a city made of cardboard - Credit: Archant

From speakeasies to spooky cellars, Norwich's pubs are full of the weird and wonderful.

Here are seven pubs in the city that have some great quirky features.

1. The Coach and Horses

Chalk Hill Brewery is located in the Coach and Horses pub - Credit: Archant

Where: 82 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

When: 11am to 11pm every day

This pub is home to Chalk Hill, a 30-year-old independent microbrewery, which offers tours and brews a selection of permanent and seasonal real ales.

The Coach and Horses, near Norwich train station, also has a menu of pub classics including chicken wings and burgers.

2. Pogue Mahon's

The hidden speakeasy in Pogue Mahon's is for over-30s only - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 72 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1LT

When: 10am to 12pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2am Friday and Saturday, 10am to 11pm Sunday

This over-25s Irish pub has an even more exclusive late-night speakeasy cabaret, which can only be accessed by over-30s with a password.

The pub, in the heart of Norwich's clubland, also serves food including traditional Irish favourites like soda bread, chowder, Sunday roasts, brunch and sandwiches.

3. The Rose Inn

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose Inn in Queens Road, has opened a deli selling local produce. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Where: 235 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3AE

When: 3pm to 10.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, 3pm to 11pm Friday, 12pm to 11pm Saturday

This pub, which featured in the CAMCA Good Beer Guide, is unique for its in-house deli which stocks a range of artisan produce from Norfolk including cheese, chutneys, chocolate and more.

It also offers stone-baked pizzas such as Parma Karma and Truffle Kerfuffle and it recently launched a new sweet pizza menu.

4. The Fat Cat & Canary

Fans gather by a mural of Norwich City manager Daniel Farke at the Fat Cat and Canary Pub before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Where: 101 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1TR

When: 2pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 10.30pm Friday to Sunday

For Norwich City fans, this pub may be the perfect spot. There is a mural of former manager Daniel Farke on one wall and two other NCFC murals.

The pub recently celebrated its ten year anniversary and it currently serves food made by The Urban Eatery.

5. The Playhouse

Jay Barsby, Bar Supervisor at Norwich Playhouse bar. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Where: 42-58 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

When: 12pm to 11pm every day

Be sure to look up when you visit this pub, which has a sprawling collection of decorated cardboard depicting a cityscape on its ceiling.

The Playhouse serves a range of drinks from local real ales to German lagers. It also has a large outdoor area with colourful fairy lights that overlook the River Wensum.

6. Last Pub Standing

The original cellar, which has glass above in the floor of the pub area at the Last Pub Standing, newly opened in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where: 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD

When: 12pm to 11pm Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 7pm Sunday

Punters can catch a glimpse of the pub's original 19th-century cellar through a glass pane in the floor, but don't be startled if you spot a skeleton.

The Last Pub Standing has a large covered outdoor area with heaters.

You can also dig into some Caribbean-inspired food from the Soul Kitchen, which currently has a residency at the pub, serving dishes such as curry goat and jerk chicken.

7. The Vine

Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence has been approved. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 7 Dove Street, Norwich, NR2 1DE

When: 11am to 9pm Monday to Saturday

The Vine in the Norwich Lanes is a pub first and foremost but offers a unique experience for diners.

The small pub is also a Thai restaurant, offering dishes like Panang Salmon and Gang Dand (red curry) alongside a huge selection of beers.