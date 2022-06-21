Indian restaurant near Norwich reopens stunning outdoor space for summer

The outdoor area at The Merchants of Spice II in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: The Merchants of Spice

Enjoy tasty curries and drinks al fresco as a popular Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Norwich has reopened its outdoor space for the summer.

The Merchants of Spice II launched in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew five years ago and its sister business is based in Colegate.

Last year, the team revamped the outdoor area at the Thorpe restaurant with picnic-style tables and chairs, parasols, and fairy lights and it was a huge hit.

It is now back open from 5pm to 10pm each day apart from Monday when it is closed and in bad weather.

Customers can enjoy full meals, snacks or just drinks in the garden and dogs are welcome.

Nish Murria, manager, said: "I think we are one of the only Indian restaurants in the area with a garden and everyone loves it.

"It is a different experience eating Indian food in the fresh air and with people now starting to come to the Broads it will be really popular."