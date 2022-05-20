7 pubs to visit in Norwich with big beer gardens
There's no better feeling than the first sip of an ice cold drink during a sunny day in a beer garden, but with so many pubs in Norwich it can be hard to pick which one to visit.
Here are some of the city's pubs with the biggest gardens where you're certain to find a table.
The Plough
Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am Friday to Saturday and 12pm to 10pm on Monday and Sunday
Where: 58 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR
Located on St Benedicts Street, this hidden gem has very little signage on the outside, but on the inside it is a charming little pub with a large beer garden with raised platforms.
The pub holds a quiz night on Wednesdays and a cheese night on Tuesdays, with a burger menu also on offer for hungry drinkers.
Garden House
Opening hours: 11am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and Sunday, 11am to 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday
Where: 1 Pembroke Road, Norwich, NR2 3HD
This city pub certainly lives up to its name, with its extensive beer garden which offers space for plenty of drinkers.
Outdoor screens mean punters can watch the football outside and quizmaster Robert Pond holds a wacky quiz in the garden itself on Monday nights, which is very popular with students.
The Garden Bar and Eatery
Opening hours: 12pm to 12am Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 8pm on Sunday
Where: 2 Muspole Street, Norwich, NR3 1DJ
The Garden Bar and Eater, formerly known as the Gatherers, claims to have one of Norwich city centre's biggest beer gardens.
It recently relaunched with a new food and drink menu with flavours from around the world.
The Whalebone
Opening hours: 2pm to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, opening an hour earlier on Friday, the pub also opens from 2pm until 10pm on Monday and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday
Where: 144 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4BA
It might not be the biggest, but The Whalebone features a picturesque walled beer garden allowing you to soak up the sun outside while also retaining privacy from the prying eyes of Magdalen Road.
The pub has a great range of drinks and also has food served from the Harry's Soul Train van parked outside.
Gibraltar Gardens
Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm everyday
Where: 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ
This pub located by the river offers a great location to eat and drink in the sun, with dining pods for when it turns cold.
The venue also offers a variety of family entertainment and live music.
The York
Opening hours: 3pm to 11pm Monday to Tuesday, 12pm to 11pm Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 11pm Friday to Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sunday
Where: 1 Leicester Street, Norwich, NR2 2AS
The York features a spacious beer garden at the heart of the Golden Triangle and has recently expanded its brunch offering in order to stand out amid healthy competition.
Customers can get fish and chips, a beef burger and chips and sandwiches served with homemade crisps at lunchtime too, with the southern fried chicken particularly popular.
The Unthank Arms
Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm everyday
Where: 149 Newmarket Street, Norwich NR2 2DR
This charming Victorian corner pub offers great food from its upstairs grill paired with a good selection of drinks.
The pub has been in the heart of the Golden Triangle for over 30 years and is always packed with those living in the surrounding streets.