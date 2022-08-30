Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Oktobyfest' coming to Norwich Market with street food and Bavarian beers

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:21 AM August 30, 2022
Enjoy food from Norwich Market stalls at Oktobyfest. 

Enjoy food from Norwich Market stalls at Oktobyfest. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

Norwich Market stalls are teaming up this autumn for a Bavarian bonanza to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Sir Toby's Beers is running 'Oktobyfest' on Fridays and Saturdays on September 23, 24 and 30 and October 1, 7 and 8 from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

Groups of up to six can book a table for the whole evening for £20 in the market aisles.

Celebrate 'Oktobyfest' at Norwich Market. 

Celebrate 'Oktobyfest' at Norwich Market. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

Larger groups from 12 to 20 can book their own private seating area at the Casita stall for £100 with a dedicated beer server. 

Chilean street food stall Cocina Mia will be there every night, with the addition of New York-style sandwich spot Bodega on the first weekend, Delight serving Turkish food on the second Friday and Churros for the People on the final weekend.

Sir Toby's will be serving five beers on draught alongside a range of bottles, cans and other drinks. 

Enjoy authentic Bavarian beers at Oktobyfest. 

Enjoy authentic Bavarian beers at Oktobyfest. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

Toby Westgarth, who runs the stall with Dominic Burke, said: "This is the fifth Oktobyfest and people can expect more tables, an even better atmosphere and we will also be offering beers from all six breweries in Munich." 

Tickets are available to book now on the Sir Toby's Beers website. 

