Get empanadas and beers at new permanent dining area on Norwich Market
- Credit: Sir Toby's Beers
Enjoy top notch beers and tasty Chilean food at a new permanent dining area on Norwich Market.
Sir Toby's Beers and Cocina Mia have opened the seating area at stalls 154 and 161 in the former home of Barry's of Norwich, a fabric stall which recently closed after 50 years in business.
It follows the success of Sir Toby's Beers' Norwich Market Nights venture launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic.
The event saw the beer, wine and spirits bar and shop team up with various food stalls for an evening experience once a month, with tables and benches put up in the market aisles.
Dominic Burke, who runs Sir Toby's Beers with Toby Westgarth, said: "We have been doing Norwich Market Nights for a couple of years but going forward it is not viable to put the benches and tables up for the evening and then down four hours later.
"Ana from Cocina Mia approached us about doing a joint project and we managed to secure a double stall and it is looking really smart.
"We held a soft launch last Friday and Saturday and it could not have gone any better.
"There was a nice mix of customers and a lovely atmosphere - we are delighted with how it went."
It will officially launch on May 5 and will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6pm to 9.30pm with table service and pre-booking advised.
Sir Toby's Beers will be offering three beers on tap, which will rotate each weekend, Chilean wines, canned cocktails and seltzers along with its usual selection of craft beer cans.
Cocina Mia was launched by Ana Bridgman in 2017 and it offers authentic Chilean food.
In the evenings she will be extending her offering and the menu will include a sharing platter with a choice of empanadas with sides.
Ms Bridgman said: "The summer months are coming up and it is another opportunity for me to expand my business.
"At the moment I only do lunchtimes and people always ask me if I do an evening option."
She also plans to use the seating area for her customers during the day.