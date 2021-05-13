Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich

Video

Published: 3:00 PM May 13, 2021

Connaught Kitchen opens in Norwich - the team behind the new establishment are Nina Gooda, Tom Hurrell and Lucy Hurrell (pictured) and Ed Stenner. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new café bistro has opened its doors in Norwich and it is the latest venture from the owners of Moco Kitchen street food van.

Connaught Kitchen is now open at 80 Connaught Road, off Dereham Road, serving hot and cold drinks, cakes and pastries.

Over the next few weeks this will expand to include breakfast and brunch dishes, with everything from a fry-up to French toast on offer, with a large deck outside and seating inside when allowed.

Currently available at Connaught Kitchen are cakes and pastries, with breakfast and brunch coming soon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Taking on the building has been a dream come true for owners and couples Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner and Lucy and Tom Hurrell.

Both couples used to live on the road and would walk past number 80, which was a bicycle shop for 18 years, and talk about turning it into a café one day.

The stars aligned when it went up for auction in October 2019 and they had the funds to take it on after an incredible first summer with Moco Kitchen.

The Moco Kitchen team who are opening their first cafe in Norwich Picture: Moco Kitchen - Credit: Archant

Asian-inspired street food van Moco Kitchen launched at Redwell Brewery in Trowse on Mother's Day that year and was an immediate success with bookings all summer.

Miss Gooda, 34, said: "It is such a beautiful corner plot and this area is lovely.

"When it came up to auction we couldn't believe it as we had talked about it for so many years.

Connaught Kitchen opens in Norwich, Tom Hurrell is the chef and one of the owners. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"So many people have said to us it is so good now to have something this side of NR2."

The opening of Connaught Kitchen was put on hold due to lockdown and in the meantime they focused on Moco Kitchen, launching home deliveries and from July doing pop-ups at pubs and events, and also launched new business Oishii Street Kitchen.

Mrs Hurrell, 33, said: "I feel a bit guilty saying we had a good experience of lockdown as from a business point of view we adapted.

A range of hot and cold drinks are on offer at Connaught Kitchen. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"With the delivery for example, when Nina said to do it we said you're mad and before we knew it had 100 orders."

After a huge renovation, Connaught Kitchen has now finally opened and the friends are also planning to hold supper clubs, with themes such as French and Japanese, and they also have an alcohol license.

Connaught Kitchen is currently open Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays until 2pm, visit the Connaught Kitchen Instagram page for updates.