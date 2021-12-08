Barbecue takeaway finally reopens after 'pile of issues' with building

A takeaway that had to temporarily close shortly after it launched due to building issues is finally back open and smoking up a storm.

Andy Davis, 48, opened the Norwich Smokehouse in 6 Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, in October, but was forced to shut it less than a week later.

A selection of lovingly created food at Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Steve Adams

He spent more than a month fixing issues such as the electrics and extractor systems and it is now back in business.

Mr Davis said: "I invested a lot in this takeaway with a brand new kitchen and front of shop, but I found a big pile of outstanding issues with the building.

Norwich Smokehouse, Aylsham Crescent, Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams

"During the several weeks that we were closed, we decided to rip the menu apart and take it even deeper into the smokehouse experience."

The meats are all sourced locally, with the main supplier Swannington Farm to Fork, and the cooking process takes up to 36 hours.

Beef brisket straight from the oven at Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Steve Adams

It starts with an application of Cherrywood and oak smoke, followed by precise temperature controlled low and slow cooking.

The meats are finished in a wood and charcoal Bertha oven or on a charcoal Mangal grill.

All the meats at Norwich Smokehouse are sourced locally. - Credit: Steve Adams

Dishes on the menu include St. Louis pork belly barbecue ribs, 36-hour smoked beef brisket and jerk chicken, with a range of sides available.

Mr Davis, along with head chef Glenn Curtis and the team, wants to bring restaurant-quality smoked food to people's doors.

Cubano Bread and Burnt Ends from Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Steve Adams

He has also run Take Thai in Dereham Road for the last seven years and his takeaways have been inspired by his travels in Thailand and South America.

Mr Davis added: "The new takeaway has pulled proper smokeheads out the woodwork who come in and tell me they smoke meat themselves and love it.

"When you cut through our meat there are pink rings through it, which is when the smoke penetrates it and you get that smoky taste in every mouthful."

The Norwich Smokehouse is open Tuesday to Saturday 5pm until 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 8pm and you can see the menu at norwichsmokehouse.com - order in-person or by phone on 01603 474747.