Norwich barbecue takeaway finally set to reopen

The Norwich Smokehouse, owned by Andy Davis, is reopening this December. - Credit: Andy Davis

The owner of a Norwich barbecue takeaway will get the fires going once more as it is set to reopen.

The Norwich Smokehouse opened in Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, in October serving wood and coal-fired dishes.

It is run by Andy Davis, who has been in charge of popular takeaway Take Thai, in Dereham Road, since 2014.

But less than a week after launching he had to close posting on Facebook that there were "ongoing issues with the building".

It is now set to reopen this Wednesday and it will have a revamped menu too, with dishes including St Louis pork belly ribs, 36-hour smoked beef brisket and sticky barbecue Seitan available for collection or delivery.

The opening times are 5pm to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday and 12pm to 8pm on Sundays.

