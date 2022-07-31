Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 pubs in Norwich where you can play one of the UK's oldest bar games

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:30 PM July 31, 2022
Norwich has five pubs with a bar billiards table.

Norwich has five pubs with a bar billiards table. - Credit: Archant

Norwich is one of the UK's best cities for pubs, with hundreds lining its streets despite a number of recent closures.

But did you know there are just five city boozers left where you can play the traditional pub game -  bar billiards?

Based on the French and Belgian game billard russe, bar billiards was invented in the UK in the 1930s and was a staple of pubs across the country in the following years.

However, now the game, which is similar to pool but sees players knock over pegs as they pot balls, has seen a decline in popularity with few pubs still having a table.

Here is where you will find the remaining bar billiards tables in Norwich.

1. The Golden Star

Golden Star landlady Lil Le Grice, her partner Marc Albutt, and the cat Winston, celebrate the pub r

Golden Star landlady Lil Le Grice, her partner Marc Albutt, and the cat Winston - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Where: 57 Colegate, Norwich, NR3 1DD

Most Read

  1. 1 Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row
  2. 2 'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours
  3. 3 'Emotion and goosebumps' - City loud and proud at Norwich Pride 2022
  1. 4 City pub event to appear in new TV show being filmed this summer
  2. 5 City's smallest pub adds outdoor seating and plans to open on extra day
  3. 6 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
  4. 7 Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb
  5. 8 Do you dare explore the paranormal in the city's hidden tunnels?
  6. 9 How city's 'missing segment' could be worth tens of millions in housing
  7. 10 Rogue tree surgeons touting for business in city suburb prompts warning

Opening hours: Midday to 11pm Monday to Saturday, midday to 10pm on Sunday

After being removed during the pandemic to make way for extra seating, the Golden Star's bar billiards table is back in the pub.

Like all the other pubs on this list, the Golden Star plays in the Norwich Bar Billiards League which restarted this spring after it was originally founded 15 years ago.

2. Rose Inn

The Rose Inn who are making sweet pizzas.

The Rose Inn offers pizzas with bar billiards - Credit: Archant/Denise Bradley

Where: 235 Queens Rd, Norwich, NR1 3AE

Opening hours: 3pm to 10.30pm from Tuesday to Friday opening half an hour later on Saturday

This pub, which specialises in craft beer accompanied with stone-baked pizzas, features a billiards table that can be used by drinkers.

3. Coach and Horses

The Coach and Horses in Bethel Street is under temporary management as owners Greene King look for n

The Coach and Horses in Bethel Street - Credit: Archant

Where: 51 Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1NR

Opening hours: Midday to 11pm from Monday to Friday, midday until 2am on weekends

Perfect for those looking for a late night game, the Coach and Horses billiards table used to be based in the Cottage in Silver Road before arriving at its current home after the pub changed hands a few years back.

4. White Lion

The White Lion pub on Oak Street in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

The White Lion pub in Oak Street in Norwich

Where: 73 Oak St, Norwich, NR3 3AQ

Opening hours: 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday, 2pm to 11pm on Wednesday to Friday and midday to 11pm on Saturday closing at 9pm on Sunday

This pub on the edge of the city has its own billiards table and also offers eight real ales on a hand pump and 12 ciders and perries. 

5. Kings Head

King's Head Magdalen Street named pub of the year in Norwich and District CAMRA AWARDS

The King's Head in Magdalen Street, Norwich, has been named Pub of the Year 2022 in CAMRA's Norwich and District branch annual awards - Credit: Google

Where: 42 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1JE

Opening hours: Midday until midnight from Monday to Saturday, closing at 11pm on Sunday

The Norwich and District CAMRA pub of the year has its own bar billiards table and serves a wide range of local cask ales.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mark Overton with his daughter Brooke during their holiday in Rhodes 

TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Rhodes were badly delayed 

Fears over long-term impact of TUI chaos on the city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The patch of grass in Crome Road, Norwich, which could be developed into eight new homes

Norwich City Council

NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Breakfast at Danomey Kitchen

Food and Drink

Fry Up Inspector reveals some of his favourite breakfast spots in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon