City pub crowned 'Pub of the Year' in annual awards

The King's Head in Magdalen Street, Norwich, has been named Pub of the Year 2022 in CAMRA's Norwich and District branch annual awards - Credit: Google

A city centre pub has been named the 2022 Pub of the Year by real ale drinkers.

The King's Head in Magdalen Street was voted the best pub in Norwich and the overall pub of the year for the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norwich and District branch's annual awards.

It is the fourth time the ale house has won the title.

Owner Stephen George said: "We are delighted to be named Norwich & District CAMRA Pub of the Year for the fourth time.

"After all of the hardships of the past two years, we are all keen to get back to normal, serving up our wide range of local cask ales and providing an open door to our regulars and new friends alike.

"Kudos to Alison, Charlie and the whole team who put their hearts into making the King’s Head such a friendly place."

The Fat Cat in West End Street was the runner-up for Norwich's pub of the year.







