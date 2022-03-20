Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City pub crowned 'Pub of the Year' in annual awards

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:50 PM March 20, 2022
King's Head Magdalen Street named pub of the year in Norwich and District CAMRA AWARDS

The King's Head in Magdalen Street, Norwich, has been named Pub of the Year 2022 in CAMRA's Norwich and District branch annual awards - Credit: Google

A city centre pub has been named the 2022 Pub of the Year by real ale drinkers. 

The King's Head in Magdalen Street  was voted the best pub in Norwich and the overall pub of the year for the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norwich and District branch's annual awards. 

It is the fourth time the ale house has won the title.

Owner Stephen George said: "We are delighted to be named Norwich & District CAMRA Pub of the Year for the fourth time.

"After all of the hardships of the past two years, we are all keen to get back to normal, serving up our wide range of local cask ales and providing an open door to our regulars and new friends alike.

"Kudos to Alison, Charlie and the whole team who put their hearts into making the King’s Head such a friendly place."

The Fat Cat in West End Street was the runner-up for Norwich's pub of the year.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Drawing Rooms, Pottergate

Plans revealed to transform much-loved city pub and reopen it with new name

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
St Giles House Hotel in Norwich

City's Grade II listed boutique hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
More than £200 was stolen from B&M in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

Hunt for thief who stole £200 worth of items from B&M

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon