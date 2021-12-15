News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Dine al fresco at night on Norwich Market with chips, curry and beer

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:52 PM December 15, 2021
Dine al fresco at Norwich Market Nights, where you can enjoy food from the stalls and drinks from Sir Toby's Beers. 

From curry to fish and chips, enjoy festive catch-ups with your loved ones as Norwich Market Nights returns. 

Sir Toby's Beers, which has had a stall there since 2018, is bringing back the event by popular demand this Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.

There will be tables and chairs through the middle of the market and groups can book a slot between 5.30pm and 7.30pm or 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

There are tables through one of the aisles during Norwich Market Nights. 

Sir Toby's Beers will be providing the drinks on both nights, including Belgian and festive beers and mulled wine. 

On Friday, the food will be from stalls Indian Feast and A Taste of Punjab, with platters, biriyani, curries and kebabs.

On Saturday it will be Lucy's Fish and Chips, which will include its battered festive offering such a sprouts and pigs in blankets. 

Sir Toby's Beers will be doing mulled wine. 

Toby Westgarth, who runs Sir Toby's Beers with Dominic Burke, said: "Norwich Market Nights was born out of the lifting of restrictions last year.

"The more we do things cohesively the better for people's experience and for building the name of Norwich Market as a whole." 

Book at sirtobysbeers.co.uk/whatson

