Norwich chippy doing battered pigs in blankets and sprouts for Christmas
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
It is the most wonderful time of the year and Christmas has just got even batter, with the festive menu now available at a city chippy.
Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market has brought back its deep-fried treats by popular demand, with sprouts and mince pies for £1 and Christmas pudding for £2.
New for 2021 are Christmas trays, which will be available from this Thursday (December 9) and come with battered pigs in blankets and sprouts, chips and gravy, with the price to be confirmed.
Lucy's Fish and Chips is run by twin brothers Barclay and Kingston Gray, who took it on from their cousin Spencer six years ago.
They also own sister business Lucy's Chips, which was founded in 1971 and is located on the market too.
The Christmas menu will be available until Christmas Eve and it is open 11am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturdays.
Most Read
- 1 Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
- 2 'Dude, where's my car?!' City girl's new Fiesta vanishes
- 3 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
- 4 New Burger King site approved in city centre
- 5 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
- 6 City restaurant offers free Christmas meals to 'anyone that needs it'
- 7 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
- 8 Christmas train with tunnel of lights running at Norwich park
- 9 Kitchen for Christmas? People out of luck with builders booked until 2023
- 10 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business