Norwich chippy doing battered pigs in blankets and sprouts for Christmas

Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market has brought back its battered Christmas food for 2021, pictured is owners and twin brothers Barclay and Kingston Gray. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It is the most wonderful time of the year and Christmas has just got even batter, with the festive menu now available at a city chippy.

Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market has brought back its deep-fried treats by popular demand, with sprouts and mince pies for £1 and Christmas pudding for £2.

New for 2021 are Christmas trays, which will be available from this Thursday (December 9) and come with battered pigs in blankets and sprouts, chips and gravy, with the price to be confirmed.

Battered Sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Photo: Barclay Gray - Credit: Lucy's Fish and Chips

Lucy's Fish and Chips is run by twin brothers Barclay and Kingston Gray, who took it on from their cousin Spencer six years ago.

They also own sister business Lucy's Chips, which was founded in 1971 and is located on the market too.

The Christmas menu will be available until Christmas Eve and it is open 11am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturdays.