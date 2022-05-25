9 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Norwich
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
Move over fish and chips, there is a new favourite in town.
Chinese food has become the nation's favourite takeaway in recent years and in Norwich there is an abundance of places to try.
Here are nine of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around the city that offer delivery.
1. Furama
Where: 101 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HT
Opening times: Wednesday to Monday from 5pm - 10pm
Located in Dereham Road, Furama serves classic Chinese takeaway dishes but also has more unique offerings.
Fans of spicy food should try its Colonel Tsang's specials range.
Most Read
- 1 House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas
- 2 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 3 £3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store
- 4 Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk
- 5 Woman with incurable cancer left devastated after car and jewellery stolen
- 6 Eight-bed detached house in NR3 up for auction for £300k
- 7 Party in the Park coming to Norwich with global food, stalls and music
- 8 High-end boutique reopens in its former shop
- 9 Independent city store 'honoured' to be named UK's retailer of the year
- 10 Homes plan for former Start-Rite shoe factory site rejected
2. Moonlight Palace
Where: 9, Earlham House Shops, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3PD
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 4.30pm - 10pm
Moonlight Palace is one of the few Chinese restaurants in the city that offers delivery and in-house dining.
It is located off Earlham Road outside the city centre and next to several cafes and shops.
3. East
Where: 86 Colman Road, Norwich, NR4 7EH
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 5pm - 10pm
Opened in 2010 by the Lau brothers, East brings fresh and authentic Chinese cuisine to the people of Norwich.
It offers a 10pc discount to students and emergency services and delivers within a three-mile radius.
4. Dragon City
Where: 222 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4HT
Opening times: Sunday to Thursday 4.30pm - 9.30pm, Friday to Saturday 4.30pm - 10pm
Dragon City has a wide and varied menu that also offers Thai and Japanese dishes.
Try the dim sum platter which includes 20 pieces served with an XO sauce.
5. China Express
Where: 89 Cambridge Street, Norwich, NR2 2BD
Opening times: Thursday to Tuesday 5pm - 10pm
China Express can be found halfway between Unthank Road and Newmarket Road in NR2.
It delivers across Norwich and has lots of dishes to choose from.
6. Canton Chinese
Where: 129 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1TR
Opening times: Wednesday to Monday 4.30pm - 10pm
From chow mein to chop suey, Canton Chinese does it all.
It is located to the east of the city in Thorpe Road and has a strong local following.
7. Yuan Feng
Where: 117B Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR4 6LD
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 11pm
Yuan Feng delivers to the city centre but also caters to the wider Norwich area, delivering to places like Surlingham and Barnham Broom.
Customers have praised its vegetarian selection, which includes tofu and mushroom dishes.
8. Lotus House
Where: 16 Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich, NR1 4ET
Opening times: Thursday to Tuesday 5pm - 9.45pm
Lotus House emphasises its use of natural and fresh ingredients and offers classics like crispy duck and Szechuan beef.
You can pick up your takeaway from the restaurant or opt for delivery.
9. Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse
Where: 139 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 10pm
Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse is a family-run business that specialises in dim sum and dumplings.
In 2019, it was nominated for a national award as a finalist in the best dumpling category at the Golden Chopsticks Awards.