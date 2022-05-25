9 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Norwich

Dumplings and spring rolls at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Move over fish and chips, there is a new favourite in town.

Chinese food has become the nation's favourite takeaway in recent years and in Norwich there is an abundance of places to try.

Here are nine of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around the city that offer delivery.

1. Furama

Where: 101 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HT

Opening times: Wednesday to Monday from 5pm - 10pm

Located in Dereham Road, Furama serves classic Chinese takeaway dishes but also has more unique offerings.

Fans of spicy food should try its Colonel Tsang's specials range.

2. Moonlight Palace

Where: 9, Earlham House Shops, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3PD

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 4.30pm - 10pm

Moonlight Palace is one of the few Chinese restaurants in the city that offers delivery and in-house dining.

It is located off Earlham Road outside the city centre and next to several cafes and shops.

3. East

Where: 86 Colman Road, Norwich, NR4 7EH

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 5pm - 10pm

Opened in 2010 by the Lau brothers, East brings fresh and authentic Chinese cuisine to the people of Norwich.

It offers a 10pc discount to students and emergency services and delivers within a three-mile radius.

4. Dragon City

Where: 222 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4HT

Opening times: Sunday to Thursday 4.30pm - 9.30pm, Friday to Saturday 4.30pm - 10pm

Dragon City has a wide and varied menu that also offers Thai and Japanese dishes.

Try the dim sum platter which includes 20 pieces served with an XO sauce.

5. China Express

Where: 89 Cambridge Street, Norwich, NR2 2BD

Opening times: Thursday to Tuesday 5pm - 10pm

China Express can be found halfway between Unthank Road and Newmarket Road in NR2.

It delivers across Norwich and has lots of dishes to choose from.

6. Canton Chinese

Where: 129 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1TR

Opening times: Wednesday to Monday 4.30pm - 10pm

From chow mein to chop suey, Canton Chinese does it all.

It is located to the east of the city in Thorpe Road and has a strong local following.

7. Yuan Feng

Where: 117B Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR4 6LD

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 5pm - 11pm

Yuan Feng delivers to the city centre but also caters to the wider Norwich area, delivering to places like Surlingham and Barnham Broom.

Customers have praised its vegetarian selection, which includes tofu and mushroom dishes.

8. Lotus House

Where: 16 Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich, NR1 4ET

Opening times: Thursday to Tuesday 5pm - 9.45pm

Lotus House emphasises its use of natural and fresh ingredients and offers classics like crispy duck and Szechuan beef.

You can pick up your takeaway from the restaurant or opt for delivery.

9. Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse

Where: 139 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 10pm

Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse is a family-run business that specialises in dim sum and dumplings.

In 2019, it was nominated for a national award as a finalist in the best dumpling category at the Golden Chopsticks Awards.