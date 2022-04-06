Revealed: Norwich's favourite takeaway food and the best places to find it

Things to do

Chinese has been named as Norwich's favourite takeaway by Just Eat - Credit: Archant

Norwich's favourite takeaway cuisine has been revealed as Chinese.

The age-old debate about the best takeaway choice has been settled by Just Eat, an online food delivery service.

Analysis of 10 million restaurant reviews across the country found each city's favourite. In the east as a whole, Japanese food came out on top.

But in Norwich, it was Chinese food with 70.15pc popularity.

Here are some of the city's favourite Chinese takeaways, according to Just Eat users.

Dragon City takeaway in Sprowston Road - Credit: Google

1. Dragon City

Where: 222 Sprowston Rd, Norwich NR3 4HT

When: Sunday to Thursday 4.30pm to 9.30pm, Friday and Saturday 4.30pm to 10pm

This takeaway has thousands of positive reviews on Just Eat.

They serve bao buns, dim sum, and katsu as well as takeaway staples like chow mein and fried rice.

Dragon City also serves some Thai food such as tom yum soup and Thai curry.

2. Moonlight Palace

Where: 9, Earlham House Shops, Earlham Rd, Norwich NR2 3PD

When: 4.30pm to 10.30pm, closed Monday

Moonlight Palace promises customers traditional Chinese made with authentic ingredients.

This restaurant serves spare ribs, tofu soup, crispy fish, roast pork and more. There is a large menu with lots of options.

Lotus House takeaway in Bishop Bridge Road - Credit: Google

3. Lotus House

Where: 16 Bishop Bridge Rd, Norwich NR1 4ET

When: 5pm to 9.45pm, closed Wednesday

This is a more classic Chinese takeaway, serving a range of chow mein, lo mein, sweet and sour, fried rice and curry dishes.

The restaurant guarantees a natural, fresh and healthy meal cooked to your preference.

4. Yuan Feng

Where: 117B Ipswich Rd, Norwich NR4 6LD

When: 5pm to 11pm

Yuan Feng is a takeaway on Ipswich Road with 3.8 stars from reviewers.

Prices range from £47 for a set meal for four people to £3.20 for a large spring roll.

Also on the menu are stir-fries, foo yung, omelettes, tofu and Thai curry.

Canton Chinese restaurant in Thorpe Road - Credit: Google

5. Canton

Where: 129 Thorpe Rd, Norwich NR1 1TR

When: Sunday to Thursday 4.30pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 12pm to 2pm, Friday to Saturday 4.30pm to 11pm

This restaurant serves classic takeaway dishes with some more unique additions.

Crispy duck and spare ribs are on the menu as well as udon noodles, black pepper dishes, Szechuan prawns and more.