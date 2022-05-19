Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

New Japanese bar and restaurant plans to open in Norwich next month

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:55 AM May 19, 2022
17A White Lion Street, where the new restaurant will open.

17A White Lion Street, where the new restaurant will open. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new bar and restaurant is planning to open in Norwich next month.

Fire Izakaya is hoping to open in the former site of the White Lion Cafe at 17A White Lion Street on Tuesday, June 13.

An izakaya restaurant is the Japanese equivalent of a pub, serving food in the style of Spanish tapas.

Traditional menu items include the traditional Japanese alcoholic drink Sake, Hiyayakko, a dish made with chilled tofu and toppings and Yakitori, a chicken skewer. 

According to an alcohol licence application submitted to Norwich City Council on May 9, the new business would open from 12pm to 1am from Monday to Sunday.

The restaurant has asked for permission to serve alcohol from 12pm to 12am.

It comes after Cook Mama submitted plans to open a Japanese restaurant in the city.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

A former city sex shop, the Private Shop, in St Augustines Street is up for sale.

Former city sex shop up for sale

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of honey bees arrived at The Cellar House on Saturday, May 14

'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Hamish Harvey, assistant manager of Evans Cycles in Westlegate, confirmed that the store is no longer closing

U-turn on city bike shop closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Danny Wilson, a legal cannabis user living in Norwich 

Dispute with council over legal cannabis use following eviction from home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon