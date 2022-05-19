New Japanese bar and restaurant plans to open in Norwich next month

17A White Lion Street, where the new restaurant will open. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new bar and restaurant is planning to open in Norwich next month.

Fire Izakaya is hoping to open in the former site of the White Lion Cafe at 17A White Lion Street on Tuesday, June 13.

An izakaya restaurant is the Japanese equivalent of a pub, serving food in the style of Spanish tapas.

Traditional menu items include the traditional Japanese alcoholic drink Sake, Hiyayakko, a dish made with chilled tofu and toppings and Yakitori, a chicken skewer.

According to an alcohol licence application submitted to Norwich City Council on May 9, the new business would open from 12pm to 1am from Monday to Sunday.

The restaurant has asked for permission to serve alcohol from 12pm to 12am.

It comes after Cook Mama submitted plans to open a Japanese restaurant in the city.



