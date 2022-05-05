Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
New Japanese restaurant looking to open in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:58 PM May 5, 2022
Cook Mama Japanese restaurant, Fye Bridge, Norwich

Cook Mama, a new Japanese restaurant that is hoping to open in Fye Bridge - Credit: Grace Piercy

A new Japanese restaurant is hoping to open at the home of a former Tuscan eatery. 

The owners of Cook Mama have put in a licence application to Norwich City Council to open a restaurant in Fye Bridge Street.

The premises used to house The Bridge - a restaurant that paid homage to Tuscany.

On Cook Mama's application to the council, a floor plan shows two main sitting areas and a bar at the front of the restaurant.

The business is hoping to begin trading at the end of this month and wants to open daily from 11am to 10.30pm, with alcohol to be served until 10pm.

Cook Mama's online menu includes katsu don, with three meat options, and karee rice, a type of Japanese curry rice. 

Members of the public have until May 23 to comment on the licence application. 

