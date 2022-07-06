Restaurant with 'interactive dining experience' to open in Norwich

A street food chef is going back to his fine dining roots by opening a new restaurant in the city.

Timothy Irven, who runs Bun Box on Norwich Market, has lodged plans to transform an empty former beauty salon in Orford Hill into a two-floor eatery.

The new venture, Boston House, will serve "modern British food" with influences from around the world while creating an "interactive dining experience" with a chef's table and open kitchen.

Mr Irven, who will be taking on head chef duties, said: "We have lots of work to do but we are hoping to be ready by September.

"The space is undergoing extensive refurbishment and an installation of the kitchen.

"We have a lovely bar area planned as well where we will be making handmade cocktails."

The 28-year-old trained at Norwich City College and went on to work at restaurants in Norfolk and London before returning to the city.

He opened Bun Box, which serves Japanese street food including bao buns and dumplings, on the city's market in 2017.

Following two years of success, the busy stall expanded in 2019 and took on more members of staff.

But while the stall has become a well-established part of Norwich's food scene, Mr Irven always wanted to return to fine dining.

He said: "Boston House hopes to offer an interactive dining experience that connects people with where the food has come from and how it's processed.

"I used to work in Michelin-star restaurants in London and have always wanted to open my own restaurant and go back to this style of food.

"When this opportunity came up I jumped at the chance but Bun Box will still remain open."

The new venture will create more than 10 new jobs and Mr Irven is currently recruiting people with a background in all areas of hospitality to join his team.

He added: "We will use seasonal ingredients and local produce where possible and there will be a tasting menu on offer as well as small plates.

"It won't be stuffy, it will offer a relaxed atmosphere but also will be a place where people can go out for a nice meal and fall back in love with great food."