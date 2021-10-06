Hair and beauty salon attracting new customers after relocation

Published: 1:15 PM October 6, 2021

Jemma Winzor-Saile, owner of The Cottage hair and beauty on All Saints Green in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The upheaval caused by the pandemic has prompted many of us to seek change and try something new.

And for one business in Norwich it seemed the perfect opportunity for a fresh start.

Jemma Winzor-Saile, who owns Cottage Hair & Beauty, decided to relocate her salon to All Saints Green after 10 years in Timberhill.

The Cottage hair and beauty salon is located at 12 All Saints Green between Strangers Coffee and Albrow & Sons jewellers - Credit: Archant 2021

The 40-year-old said the move has already helped the business as extra footfall in the area is attracting new customers.

"Our old premises was too big for us really and throughout lockdown we had to pay full rent to our landlord despite having less business," she said. "We decided to look for a new premises and found this place which is perfect for us.

"We were at the old place for 10 years so it was nice to have a change as well.

"There is no traffic outside which makes it quieter for clients when they are having treatments.

"There is also more footfall here and we have already had lots of new people come in."

The Grade II listed building has period features to admire while visiting The Cottage - Credit: Archant 2021

The new space at 12 All Saints Green is a Grade II listed building which offers bright and spacious rooms alongside period features.

The salon also has new neighbours, including John Lewis, and Mrs Winzor-Saile said they have all been very welcoming.

"We've made renovations but kept them in-keeping with the age of the property," she said.

"As the building used to be a house, there are different sized rooms which makes it perfect for spaces for different treatments.

The former house has different-sized rooms perfect for a variety of treatments - Credit: Archant 2021

"Everyone has been really friendly.

"The opticians nearby gave us a bottle of champagne when we moved and everyone else has been great.

"John Lewis has been really kind letting our customers park in its car park at a reduced rate."

The Cottage offer a range of treatments at the salon - Credit: Archant 2021

The Cottage offers a range of services including haircuts and styling and beauty treatments such as manicures, facials and massages.

It also has an in-house osteopath who is available to treat back issues.

Mrs Winzor-Saile added: "We're really happy we've moved and the clients are too."